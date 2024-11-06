Juliani speaks on consequences of conditional trust

Kenyan rapper Julius Owino 'Juliani', has shared insights about his journey from the streets of Dandora to where he stands today.

Reflecting on his experiences, Juliani explained how growing up in Dandora helped shape his philosophy on personal growth and change.

He believes that with the right environment, every person has the potential to achieve great things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan rapper Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

Finding purpose in Dandora

Growing up in Dandora, Juliani was surrounded by a challenging environment. Yet, it was also where he began discovering his passion for music.

Speaking on Engage Talk, he recalled how a pivotal moment in his life came when a group called Mau Mau Camp recognised his talent. A member of the group told him, “From today, you’re part of Mau Mau Camp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That small affirmation became a spark for Juliani, giving him the confidence to start rapping and pursue music as a path.

One story he shared is of Johntez, a guy Juliani met at the dumpsite in Dandora. Johntez was in the street at the time, but he told Juliani he could rap, so Juliani gave him a chance.

That opportunity changed Johntez’s life, and years later, he now leads a group of around 45 young people in Dandora. Reflecting on Johntez's success, Juliani talked about how an environment that trusts and supports young people can help them develop their potential.

Kenyan rapper Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Trusting without attachment

Juliani’s philosophy on trust also stems from his experiences in Dandora. He believes that trust is something given, not earned.

"When I look back at what led me to be here I can pinpoint people outside my circle who out of nowhere, helped me get here... If I want to know that am on direction to something, I use people as landmarks. From the time I was in Dandora, I didn't need to earn trust. It was given. I even tell this to my wife, trust is not earned. I can never do enough to make you feel comfortable for us to do something together. It's you to extend the grace and give it," he said.

According to him, if someone extends trust without any conditions, it motivates a person to work harder and go beyond expectations.

He warns, however, about attaching expectations to the trust we give others. Doing so, he says, leads to disappointment if things don’t go as planned. In his experience, the key is to trust without anticipating a specific outcome, allowing both people involved to grow and surprise each other with their potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can guarantee you that the trust that you give me makes me work a little bit harder and extra. The string of what helped me achieve this is because people just came and literally wanakurushia doh na time. You don't need to do anything to prove that you deserve something.

"That's the only string that I have seen and want to share with you. Please trust wasee. Nobody needs to earn... And even when you trust, do not attach an end result to it. When you do that you will always be disappointed," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani’s theory of change

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of Juliani’s worldview is what he calls his theory of change. He believes that every person has a circumstance, a present reality, and an end in mind — a vision for what they hope to achieve.

According to him, this gap between reality and vision is where hope and faith come into play. Hope, in Juliani’s view is the fuel that keeps people moving forward, even when circumstances look bleak. Faith, on the other hand, is what reassures a person that they can achieve their goal.

"You have a circumstance, and you see something different. There's a difference between what you are experiencing now and what you want to see baadae. That's hope. Now you have faith and you know it can be done," he said.

Kenyan Musician Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

Yet, Juliani stresses the importance of an environment that supports and nurtures growth. “If your environment allows you to trust, supports you, and gives beyond your expectations, you can be surprised by what people can achieve,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT