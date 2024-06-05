Juliani's next big move after Dandora building was demolished

Rapper Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani, has revealed his mega plans following the demolition of his building in Dandora.

Juliani, who ran a community center in Dandora, saw his building demolished following the Ministry of Interior's orders to demolish all structures near rivers.

In response to the demolition, Juliani expressed his feelings, attributing it to God's plan for the building to come down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This was like a present God had given me to be a steward, and He too can decide whether to take it. He gave me the resources to buy the place and everything else; He is the one who has provided," said Juliani.

Juliani's brainchild Dandora Hip hop City to be demolished following government order Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper said the demolition caused jitters among the beneficiaries of the center who wanted to react, but the decision had already been made.

"Wasee wa mtaa were inclined to react somehow, but the truth is once the building is down, it's down," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juliani's future plans after Dandora Hip-Hop centre demolition

Regarding future plans, Juliani said he would be getting back on his feet and setting up more centers, not just in Dandora but across different neighborhoods in the city.

"The truth is I know my position nowadays, I know what to do, what's good for me, what's not good for me, but all in all, I never lose even when things are down like that.

"Of course, we are going to buy another property soon, and not just in Dandora but in all other neighborhoods," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Dandora Hip Hop City has been instrumental in transforming the lives of many young people in the area, providing a safe space to develop their talents and engage in positive activities.

The center has not only nurtured artistic talents but also fostered a sense of community and resilience among its members.

Images from the center show workers beginning to dismantle parts of the building, marking the start of what many fear will be a significant loss for the community.

Juliani's brainchild Dandora Hip hop City to be demolished following government order Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT