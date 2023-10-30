Willis Raburu cites reason for resignation from Nairobi County job after 4 months

Raburu took to his Instagram page to make the announcement, citing the necessity for a structural change to enhance the committee's efficiency.

"This morning, I have officially informed the leadership of the county that I will no longer be serving in my current capacity as Chair of the Nairobi Festival Committee. It has been an honour to work alongside Governor Sakaja and his administration," Raburu stated in his social media post.

Raburu said his decision to quit was driven by a recognition of the need for a change to enhance the effectiveness of service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed his belief that the implementation of new systems was already underway, and he extended his best wishes to the administration in its ongoing efforts to run the county effectively.

"It is clear that to better serve the county and its residents, a more comprehensive look at existing systems is essential, which, to be fair, have already been instituted, and I wish them all the best in this regard," he affirmed.

Willis Raburu speaking during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Despite stepping down from his committee position, Raburu emphasised his continued support for the county, albeit from a different perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

He voiced his confidence in the potential for positive change through the appropriate structural adjustments and a collective commitment to progress.

"I firmly believe that with the right structural adjustments and a collective commitment to positive change, we can pave the way for a brighter future. My hope is that this decision will serve as a catalyst for the necessary transformation that our county deserves," he added.

Having assumed the county role in July, Raburu will now dedicate his attention to his responsibilities at TV47, where he hosts the weekly show called the 'Wabebe Experience.'

Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT