Winnie Bwire’s body repatriated to Kenya ahead of burial

Winnie Bwire, popularly known for her role as Dida on the TV show Sultana, passed away on September 5 while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey.

Her untimely death has left her fans, family, and fellow artists in deep sorrow.

Winnie Bwire's body arrives in Kenya for burial

On Sunday, September 8, Winnie’s body was flown back to Kenya, arriving at Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

The sombre occasion saw her family, friends, and fellow artists gather to receive her. Many praised her remarkable talent and her keen sense of beauty, remembering her not just as an actress but as a beloved member of the creative community.

"Winnie was a furniture maker, she was a baker and a musician. She was such an inspiration to young people," Winnie's father said.

After the arrival, her body was taken to Pandya Mortuary, where her family paid their respects. They are now preparing for her final journey to her home region in Matungu, Kakamega county. The funeral is tentatively scheduled for September 17.

Calls for affordable cancer treatment

Winnie Bwire's passing has reignited calls from the creative industry and the public for the government to make cancer treatment more affordable and accessible in Kenya.

Many Kenyans cannot afford to travel abroad for specialised care, leaving them vulnerable to late-stage diagnoses and limited treatment options.

At the airport gathering, creatives from across the country expressed their frustration with the current state of cancer care in Kenya. They urged the government to prioritise making treatment affordable for all citizens, not just those who can afford to seek care overseas.

One of the main concerns raised was the high cost of cancer treatment in Kenya, which remains out of reach for many.

