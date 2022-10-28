RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

Amos Robi

Get well soon Eve

YouTuber Eve Mungai hospitalised
YouTuber Eve Mungai hospitalised

Content creator Eve Mungai is unwell and in hospital.

Read Also

The YouTuber’s boyfriend Director Trevor shared the news of his bae health through his Instagram although he did not reveal what exactly she was ailing.

“Quick Recovery To You My Love❤️ , You Will Get Well Soon,” Director Trevor wrote.

News of Eve Mungai being unwell comes at a time when she has been fighting rumors that she is expectant.

Instead, Eve has revealed she battles gastritis, a condition which makes her look like she is pregnant even when she is not.

“Seems some of my fans really want to see me pregnant. I shared I have been battling gas for long, it keeps coming back even after being treated and recently it got worse after I was diagnosed with food poisoning,” she narrated.

“You all stop praying for me blessings that I aint ready for. The issue here is gastritis, ulcers and H pylori, that was the discussion,” she said.

YouTuber Eve Mungai hospitalised
YouTuber Eve Mungai hospitalised YouTuber Eve Mungai hospitalised Pulse Live Kenya

Recently the two love birds left their fans guessing after the two shared photos of them saying they were in a city hospital.

Although the two said they were in the hospital, none of them came out to say the reason why they had visited the facility.

However, the photos the two posted tell from afar that there could be something that is cooking and what director Trevor whose real name is Bonventure Monyancha wrote as he captioned the photos he shared.

Eve Mungai and fiancée director Trevor
Eve Mungai and fiancée director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

Eve has previously told off those that questioned her timing for having children saying she would have kids when she was ready.

She said that everyone had their life plans and life was not just centred around having children.

The conversation has not only affected her but also her boyfriend Director Trevor who has received similar questions.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much anticipated EP

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much anticipated EP

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Hefty amount Risper Faith coughed up to achieve her desired body

Hefty amount Risper Faith coughed up to achieve her desired body

Rigathi Gachagua mimicker pleads for help to raise school fees

Rigathi Gachagua mimicker pleads for help to raise school fees

I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

Betty Kyallo's message to her mother on her big day

Betty Kyallo's message to her mother on her big day

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air