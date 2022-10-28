YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

The YouTuber’s boyfriend Director Trevor shared the news of his bae health through his Instagram although he did not reveal what exactly she was ailing.

“Quick Recovery To You My Love❤️ , You Will Get Well Soon,” Director Trevor wrote.

News of Eve Mungai being unwell comes at a time when she has been fighting rumors that she is expectant.

Instead, Eve has revealed she battles gastritis, a condition which makes her look like she is pregnant even when she is not.

“Seems some of my fans really want to see me pregnant. I shared I have been battling gas for long, it keeps coming back even after being treated and recently it got worse after I was diagnosed with food poisoning,” she narrated.

“You all stop praying for me blessings that I aint ready for. The issue here is gastritis, ulcers and H pylori, that was the discussion,” she said.

Recently the two love birds left their fans guessing after the two shared photos of them saying they were in a city hospital.

Although the two said they were in the hospital, none of them came out to say the reason why they had visited the facility.

However, the photos the two posted tell from afar that there could be something that is cooking and what director Trevor whose real name is Bonventure Monyancha wrote as he captioned the photos he shared.

Eve has previously told off those that questioned her timing for having children saying she would have kids when she was ready.

She said that everyone had their life plans and life was not just centred around having children.