Zari reacts after hubby Shakib accepts Sh146K to share secrets about her

Tensions flare as Zari Hassan, the renowned businesswoman, takes to social media to call out Tanzanian blogger Mange Kimambi for allegedly paying her estranged husband, Shakib, for insider information.

In a scathing post titled 'Petty Wednesday' on February 28, 2024, Zari Hassan didn't mince words as she accused Mange Kimambi of hypocrisy and obsession.

The crux of Zari's argument lay in her assertion that Kimambi, despite presenting herself as a critic, harbored an unhealthy fixation on her life.

Mange Kimambi paid Shakib Sh46K for insider information

According to Zari, Kimambi purportedly shelled out a significant sum, at least $1000 (Sh146,00), to secure an interview with her estranged husband, Shakib, on her platform.

“Ohh simpendi bi tuks but u paid a whole $1000 to someone to give you tea about me. Tell me you’re my one fan, without telling me you're so obsessed with me. So invested in my life.

"With that obsession, u can kill someone. Here is the best part, even after editing, you came out with nothing. He couldn't give you what you wanted. Baby send me roses with some of that money. If nionyeshe nakupenda bila kuniambia unanipenda was a person,” Zari Hassan said.

This revelation prompted Hassan to mockingly quip about Kimambi's alleged obsession, highlighting the apparent futility of her efforts to unearth scandalous details.

Zari's reaction comes hot on the heels of Mange Kimambi's invitation to her followers to watch the controversial interview with Shakib, a move that further exacerbated tensions between the parties involved.

Trouble in Zari Hassan's marriage

The unfolding drama unfolds against the backdrop of Zari Hassan's admission that her marriage to Shakib is in jeopardy.

While many speculated that the infamous video featuring Hassan and her ex-partner, Diamond Platnumz, precipitated their marital discord, Hassan maintains that underlying issues had already strained their relationship.

Addressing the situation, Hassan elucidated that the video merely exacerbated existing tensions, with Shakib feeling disrespected by the public display of affection.

She acknowledged the challenges they've faced, attributing their decision to part ways temporarily as a means to navigate their tumultuous relationship.

