Zari reacts after hubby Shakib accepts Sh146K to share secrets about her

Lynet Okumu

Zari reacts after her hubby Shakib Lutaaya allegedly received $1000 (Sh146K) to share insider details about her

Zari Hassan
Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has criticised Tanzanian blogger Mange Kimambi, accusing her of paying her husband, Shakib, to divulge personal information about her.

Tensions flare as Zari Hassan, the renowned businesswoman, takes to social media to call out Tanzanian blogger Mange Kimambi for allegedly paying her estranged husband, Shakib, for insider information.

In a scathing post titled 'Petty Wednesday' on February 28, 2024, Zari Hassan didn't mince words as she accused Mange Kimambi of hypocrisy and obsession.

The crux of Zari's argument lay in her assertion that Kimambi, despite presenting herself as a critic, harbored an unhealthy fixation on her life.

Zari Hassan

According to Zari, Kimambi purportedly shelled out a significant sum, at least $1000 (Sh146,00), to secure an interview with her estranged husband, Shakib, on her platform.

Ohh simpendi bi tuks but u paid a whole $1000 to someone to give you tea about me. Tell me you’re my one fan, without telling me you're so obsessed with me. So invested in my life.

"With that obsession, u can kill someone. Here is the best part, even after editing, you came out with nothing. He couldn't give you what you wanted. Baby send me roses with some of that money. If nionyeshe nakupenda bila kuniambia unanipenda was a person,” Zari Hassan said.

Zari Hassan's post criticising Tanzanian blogger Mange Kimambi for allegedly paying Shakib Sh146K for an interview

This revelation prompted Hassan to mockingly quip about Kimambi's alleged obsession, highlighting the apparent futility of her efforts to unearth scandalous details.

Zari's reaction comes hot on the heels of Mange Kimambi's invitation to her followers to watch the controversial interview with Shakib, a move that further exacerbated tensions between the parties involved.

The unfolding drama unfolds against the backdrop of Zari Hassan's admission that her marriage to Shakib is in jeopardy.

Zari Hassan

While many speculated that the infamous video featuring Hassan and her ex-partner, Diamond Platnumz, precipitated their marital discord, Hassan maintains that underlying issues had already strained their relationship.

Addressing the situation, Hassan elucidated that the video merely exacerbated existing tensions, with Shakib feeling disrespected by the public display of affection.

She acknowledged the challenges they've faced, attributing their decision to part ways temporarily as a means to navigate their tumultuous relationship.

Zari Hassan and her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya

The mother of five also tendered an apology for her actions, expressing remorse for any hurt caused to Shakib.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
