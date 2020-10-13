Business woman cum socialite Zari Hassan has been picked as the host of the 4th Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards alongside US comedian Michael Blackson.

In a post shared by Ms Hassan, the annual Awards are set honor American and African community leaders, celebrities and stars who are pioneers in arts, music, comedy and fashion.

The 2020 Awards will be held Virtually on October 18th under the theme “I Am Because We Are One”.

Zari Hassan

HAPAWARDS

“Counting down to this Sunday 18th October 2020 as I co-host the HAPAWARDS alongside comedian @michaelblackson .....where we will honor American and African community leaders, international political figures, dignitaries, celebrities and stars who are pioneers in motion pictures, arts, music, comedy and fashion.

Our theme is “I Am Because We Are One”

Come hookup this Sunday. In life we grieve together … so we should celebrate together … Because We Are One!!

check me out Live on www.hapawards.com and also

WATCH the show LIVE on APPLE TV ROKU & AMAZON FIRE it’s a gonna be 🔥 LIT!!!

The I Dream 4 All Foundation Presents 4th Annual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards with HOSTS @michaelblackson and @zarithebosslady” shared Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan with Michael Blackson

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) are awards for achievements in the film and music industry; the Honors awards recognize outstanding individuals whose careers have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments.

Honorees and winners are awarded the HAPA trophy.