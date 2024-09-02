Zari flies to Kampala to seek Shakib's forgiveness after labeling him 'broke'

Zari Hassan has publicly apologised to her husband, Shakib Lutaaya, admitting that her recent outbursts on social media were driven by frustration.

The Businesswoman opened up about her actions during a media interview, where she shared that she is currently in Kampala to reunite with Shakib and mend their relationship.

Zari Hassan begs husband Shakib for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her behaviour, Zari acknowledged that her actions were misguided and attributed them to her emotional state at the time.

"Things happen... God created us to make mistakes... We make mistakes... But after you reflect and realise you went overboard," Zari said.

She added, "I'm a stubborn woman. I'm an independent woman... I'm Zari the BossLady... But, in all honesty, I made a mistake... I had my frustrations."

South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Zari admitted that she used social media as an outlet to vent her frustrations, recognising that it was the wrong platform to express her feelings. She explained that her actions were driven by a build-up of emotions, leading her to lash out publicly.

When Zari questioned Shakib's worth

This apology follows a series of heated exchanges between Zari and Shakib, which began with a social media post by Zari on August 12.

In the post, she accused Shakib of being jealous after her ex-partner and father of her children, Diamond Platnumz, attended their daughter's birthday party in South Africa.

In a candid message, Zari questioned whether Shakib was truly the right person for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't think I'm for you. I'm very secure, and I chose you. But with your insecurities, if you're thinking otherwise, then maybe you should find someone on your level. What do you bring to the table for me to be here proving myself?" she stated.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Get ready to crown your favourite Media and Blogger Influencer

Challenges in Zari & Shakib's relationship

This incident is not the first time that Zari and Shakib have faced issues involving Diamond Platnumz. In February 2024, the couple had a disagreement after Zari appeared in a video with Diamond.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, which showed Zari and Diamond walking hand in hand and smiling for the cameras, upset Shakib, who felt disrespected and blindsided because Zari had not informed him about the shoot beforehand.

Following the incident, Zari apologised to Shakib, admitting that she should have communicated with him about the video.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

However, she also revealed that their relationship had been facing challenges since late 2023, when she removed Shakib's pictures from her social media accounts. Despite these hurdles, the couple managed to reconcile, with Shakib forgiving Zari for what she described as a mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since their reconciliation, Zari and Shakib have been showcasing their renewed bond through intimate videos on their YouTube channel, sharing glimpses of their daily lives and relationship with their fans.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in October 2023, continue to work on their relationship, with Zari emphasising the importance of communication and understanding in overcoming their differences.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

Zari & Shakib's blended family

Zari Hassan has three children from her previous marriage to her late husband and two children with Diamond Platnumz. Shakib, on the other hand, has a child from a previous relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ups and downs, Zari remains hopeful about the future with Shakib. Her public apology reflects a desire to move past the misunderstandings and focus on building a stronger bond with her husband.