South Africa based Ugandan Socialite and Businessman Zari Hassan has reacted to the news of her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz acquiring the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Zari Hassan’s unexpected comment after Diamond bought the 2021 Rolls Royce
Platnumz said that he is also waiting for his Bentley and Lamborghini to arrive in TZ
In a comment, Zari disclosed that she is happy Chibu Dangote settled on the colour they agreed on for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan
“Glad you chose the colours we agreed on. Congratulations” wrote Zari Hassan.
Ms Hassan’s comment come at a time Platnumz has revealed that he will be expanding his parking lot with two more expensive cars; a Bentley and Lamborghini.
“Babies Day out... I can’t wait for my Bentley and Lambo to arrive in my Country 🇹🇿🙏🏼.... Song 🎵#IYO by @diamondplatnumz ft @focalistic @ntosh_gazi_ @mapara_a_jazz Available on all Platforms now! #SwahiliNation #Wasafi #IYOchallenge”
“I received my Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 zero kilometre today....What a Blessed day 🙏🏼 #SwahiliNation #Wcb4Life #Wasafi” said Platnumz.
The Jeje hit-maker went on to advise his peers; “Maisha ya Ajabu sana yanii hizi taa zamani nilikuwa tu naziona kule Instagram, kwenye TV au video, lakini leo hii kipo Tanzania.
Niwashauri tu kitu kimoja kwa ndugu zangu, usikubali mtu akwambie kuwa wewe hautaweza. Kama yeye ka feli sio wewe. Kila mtu mungu kamwandikia njia yake. Tufanye kazi kwa bidii, vyote vinawezekana, lakini tusisahau kuwa kwa vyote tuheshimu kila mtu na kumheshimu mwenyezi mungu. Na pia kuwasaidia watu tofauti tofauti na tusiwadharau watu ”.
The Kamata singer is one of the celebs who love heavy Machines and when I say machines I mean my words.
Currently, Platnumz boast of some of the most expensive rides in East Africa and even in Africa, as far as musicians are concerned.
On July 14, Platnumz acquired his dream car a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, blue in Colour. The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most luxurious cars in the world and its price ranges from Sh50 Million to Sh90 million depending on how the buyer want it to be customized.
Here is a List of Cars Owned by Diamond Platnumz
- The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- The Cadillac Escalade Black Edition
- The Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition
- Toyota Landcruiser V8
- BMW X6
- Toyota Landcruiser TX
- Toyota Landcruiser V8
