Wife to singer Kevin Bahati, Diana Marua has been forced to come clean on allegations that she was married to another man, before she met the gospel singer.

Speaking in one of her vlogs, Ms Marua said that she was never married before meeting Bahati and this is her first marriage.

The mother of two went ahead to explain that in 2014 she worked as a model and happened to appear in a family setup advertisement that had a father, a mother and children.

Diana Marua addresses allegations that she was married before meeting Bahati

From the advertisement that ran for one year, most people assumed that she was married to the model who played the role of a father and the children to be hers.

Mrs. Bahati further said that if there are children she has mothered out there, they should come out because she doesn’t mind being called a mother.

“Let me clear the air for y’all. Before I met Baha I used to be a model and I used to do advertisements here and there and I happened to do a family advertisement for Nivea. It was a family setup me as the mummy figure, the guy model who was meant to be my husband and some two kids, we were in that setup. It was in 2014 and a whole year’s project kukiwa na mother’s day it’s me and the kids, ikiwa father’s day it was the guy and the kids so it translated to Diana is married and has two kids. I have not been married before but I also don’t mind being called mummy in case I have children out there,” said Diana Marua.

Diana Marua addresses allegations that she was married before meeting Bahati

In the video, she also clarified many other claims that have in one way or another been tagged to her name including dating Kenyan international skipper Victor Wanyama.

READ ALSO: Diana Marua on dating Victor Wanyama after their #Tbt photos surfaced online