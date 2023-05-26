Esther Musila praised by daughter for help in overcoming depression

Gilda expressed her gratitude towards her mother, Esther Musila, for her unwavering support during this challenging period.

Gilda revealed that her mother recognized her depression and took immediate action to ensure she received the best healthcare available.

Esther's understanding of Gilda's condition allowed her to provide the necessary support and resources needed for her daughter's recovery.

"We went for counseling together, and she has always been so supportive and amazing," Gilda said.

Gilda described her mother as someone who doesn't give up, especially on the people she loves, and she expressed her gratitude for her mother's unwavering support.

She added that her mother's engagement with gospel artist Guardian Angel was a way for God to repay her for what she has done for her children.

Why Esther Musila means a lot to Gilda

Gilda recalled growing up as a child, mentioning that her mother used to take her and her siblings to school every day for 16 years.

She expressed gratitude for her mother's unwavering support, even when she traveled to South Africa to pursue her dream course.

On May 25, Esther turned 53 years old, and Gilda extended heartfelt birthday wishes, expressing her deep love for her mother.

Gilda described her mother as the most incredible mom and friend, stating that she doesn't need many friends when she has her and her siblings.

On Esther Musila's big day, her husband Guardian Angel expressed his love for her, remarking on their three years together, which came as a pleasant surprise.