ADVERTISEMENT
Esther Musila praised by daughter for help in overcoming depression

Fabian Simiyu

Gilda revealed she plunged into depression after the death of her dad in 2016

Esther Musila
Esther Musila

Gilda Naibei, while speaking to Nairobi, narrated how she was hit with depression following the passing of her father in 2016 and the subsequent events that unfolded.

Gilda expressed her gratitude towards her mother, Esther Musila, for her unwavering support during this challenging period.

Gilda revealed that her mother recognized her depression and took immediate action to ensure she received the best healthcare available.

Gilda Naibei
Gilda Naibei Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Guardian Angel, Esther Musila shower daughter Gilda with love on her birthday

Esther's understanding of Gilda's condition allowed her to provide the necessary support and resources needed for her daughter's recovery.

"We went for counseling together, and she has always been so supportive and amazing," Gilda said.

Gilda described her mother as someone who doesn't give up, especially on the people she loves, and she expressed her gratitude for her mother's unwavering support.

Esther Musila
Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya
She added that her mother's engagement with gospel artist Guardian Angel was a way for God to repay her for what she has done for her children.

Gilda recalled growing up as a child, mentioning that her mother used to take her and her siblings to school every day for 16 years.

She expressed gratitude for her mother's unwavering support, even when she traveled to South Africa to pursue her dream course.

On May 25, Esther turned 53 years old, and Gilda extended heartfelt birthday wishes, expressing her deep love for her mother.

Guardian Angel and Esther Musila
Guardian Angel and Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Esther Musila’s advice to women in search of happiness days after her wedding

Gilda described her mother as the most incredible mom and friend, stating that she doesn't need many friends when she has her and her siblings.

On Esther Musila's big day, her husband Guardian Angel expressed his love for her, remarking on their three years together, which came as a pleasant surprise.

He added that loving her has been his most extraordinary experience, as she has truly rocked his world. He concluded by wishing her the very best as she celebrated another year of life.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
