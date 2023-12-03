Gospel star Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on how to remain relevant & Praise Atmosphere

Renowned gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru has opened up on some of her 2023 resolutions accomplished, how to remain relevant in the music industry and the inspiration behind Praise Atmosphere.
While appearing on Citizen TV’s Bambika Show, the singer shared that she has so far achieved 80% of her 2023 resolutions.
Remaining relevant and resolutions accomplished
She highlighted the launch of her foundation two months ago as one of the most important resolutions accomplished this year, in addition to the progress she has made in writing three books which she hopes to publish in the future.
“What is making you relevant in these times?" The singer was asked, prompting her to open up on how to remain relevant in the industry and drawing from her own experience.
“If you don’t become relevant people will forget you. So you keep on releasing songs everyday, you keep on coming up with issues that matter in the industry. You don’t have to do kikis (clout chasing) so that you become relevant.
"Just do the right thing. People started knowing Evelyn Wanjiru because of music. Give out good music so that people can continue loving on you, buying your music and inviting you. So do the right thing at the right time.” She responded.
Opening up on the inspiration behind Praise Atmosphere, the singer noted that the experience of lacking a child due to infertility was an inspiration that kept her praising God until she was blessed with a baby.
After a long wait that spanned 10 years, Evelyn and her husband Agundabweni Akweyu welcomed a bouncing baby boy named baby Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni into their family.
Information shared by Wanjiru details that their baby boy was born on April 6, 2022 – but kept the news to themselves and their close circle.
“On April 6th 2022 God gave us a gift of a baby boy!! This is a testimony my husband and I have been waiting on God for the last 10 years.
“Welcome to the world baby. Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni your entire family is so in love with you! We are excited to see you grow and become that great person God intended you to be! You are a dream come true, an answered prayer and greatest gift from God,” read part of Wanjiru’s post.
The birth of the baby was marked with celebration with the singer sharing that the process of infertility treatment was stressful and draining, Evelyn almost gave up on it because she did not see results even after four years of being on constant medication.
