Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that the government will begin isolating Covid-19 patients in their homes, to ease congestion in quarantine and isolation facilities.

Speaking on Thursday, the Health CS said the decision was arrived at after the Ministry noted that more than 80% of the coronavirus disease patients show no symptoms at all.

“With the fight against the virus continuing, we have realized that over 80 percent of our patients are asymptomatic and therefore can and maybe managed from home. If this is implemented, it will free our health facilities from congestion because we are reaching for example in Nairobi at a time when Mbagathi and KU are already getting to full status,” said Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe noted that the Ministry of Health was looking into home care protocols which will be effected across the country, to allow for home isolation and quarantine.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Read Also: Counties given Ksh5 billion- CS Kagwe announces

The Health CS further said that the protocols will include seeing if the families of affected individuals have the ability to facilitate the quarantine or isolation, if not, the government will offer assistance.

“The Ministry of Health is in the process of actualizing home and community care protocols for roll out and to be implemented country wide. What this means is that a lot of people who are in Isolation facilities maybe released to be taken care of at their homes provided two things happen A) It is in accordance with new World Health Organization protocols that we are still looking at and trying to customize and domesticate to our situation. B) It has to do with the facilities that families may have and where families may not be able to self-quarantine or isolate, Government will assist in the process,” said CS Kagwe.

Mutahi Kagwe said that it is time for government to change tact in how it has been handling the containment of Covid-19, owing to the rising numbers.