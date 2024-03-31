The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Jackie Matubia’s final meeting with Charles Ouda, impact of his death & final project

Charles Ouma

I decided not to let his dream die – Jackie Matubia speaks on project Charles Ouda worked on until death

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia

Actress Jackie Matubia has revealed details of her last meeting with Charles Ouda on the day that the renowned actor died and how his death was a setback to a project she had been working on with the deceased.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Mungai Eve, Matubia revealed that she met Charles at lunch time on the day that he died.

The renowned scriptwriter was working on Telenovela Toxic which will premiere on April 17 and had just submitted the third episode earlier in the morning before their luch meeting.

"He (Charles Ouda) wrote the first three episodes of TOXIC. He sent the third episode the day he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It took me time to open the third episode of Toxic. He sent it in the Morning, we met during lunchtime, He died that night.” Matubia stated.

The late actor Charles Ouda
The late actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

Impact of Charles Ouda's death

She added that his sudden death on February 03, 2024 was a huge blow to her as an individual and their project as Charlie had promised that he would write another show for her once done with 'Toxic'.

“That hit me because I was like what am I supposed to do now that he is not here? He told me to push and that he would write another show once am done with this Toxic.” The actress revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Actress Jackie Matubia celebrates milestone with new career move

To see the project come to life, Matubia revealed that she had to look for a scriptwriter who would fit in the deceased’s shoes.

"On Sunday he was to send me four, and on Monday he was to send me episode 5. We had to look for a script writer like him, it's been a journey.” She added.

It was the toughest two weeks of my life - Jackie Matubia

She recounted that the mourning period were the toughest two weeks of her life, noting that she even talked to his lifeless body when she went to view.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was tough, I remember when I went to view his body I even talked to him. It was the toughest two weeks of my life.” Matubia noted.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

The actress added that she resolved not to let the deceased’s efforts go to waste and powered on to see the project come to life with April 17 being the date.

“After his burial I decided not to let his dream die, He would push you." Matubia concluded.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Larry Madowo lights up social media after spraying cash on friend’s wife [Video]

Larry Madowo lights up social media after spraying cash on friend’s wife [Video]

Davido & other stars team up to serve the ultimate entertainment experience at Raha Fest [Videos]

Davido & other stars team up to serve the ultimate entertainment experience at Raha Fest [Videos]

Dennis Ombachi’s special treat for Davido in Nairobi

Dennis Ombachi’s special treat for Davido in Nairobi

Jackie Matubia’s final meeting with Charles Ouda, impact of his death & final project

Jackie Matubia’s final meeting with Charles Ouda, impact of his death & final project

Jose Chameleone addresses claims of physical violence & abuse by estranged wife

Jose Chameleone addresses claims of physical violence & abuse by estranged wife

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims days after engagement

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims days after engagement

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

Chameleone's brother Humphrey Mayanja passes on

Chameleone's brother Humphrey Mayanja passes on

WaJesus Family finally reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

WaJesus Family finally reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kimani Mbugua

I was robbed this morning while live on TikTok – Kimani Mbugua appeals for help

Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee

Meet Elly Wee: The rising star of Dancehall & Reggae music in Kenya

From left: The late Chongin Kale, Rita Tinina & Brian Chira

Notable Kenyans who've passed away since the beginning of 2024

Diana Marua and her Nigerian look-alike

Diana B reacts after finding her Nigerian doppelganger