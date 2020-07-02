Jalang’o pens down emotional message to fans as he addresses comedians and artistes deaths

Comedian and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has penned down an emotional appeal to fans and comedians, as he addressed the issue of the increased comedian and artiste deaths in the country.

In a long post, Heavy J Baba called on fans not to assume that they are rich, just because they see them (comedians) on TV and they should stop judging them because they are normal people.

He went on to mention that the judging and setting standards for these comedians is what drives them into depression because fans have set standards for them, which they cannot meet.

Jalang’o’s words come days after the death of Churchill show comedian Kasee, who is reported to have passed on while on his way home. Other reports said the comedian might have fallen into depression.

“It is sad that in the past few Months we have lost several artists in my industry...ART! This Saturday we lay to rest Kasee of Churchill show...May God rest your soul in Peace... Where do I even begin with this message? Ok..First I must say I dint even once interact with Kasee so I don’t want to lie or say anything about him but just say RIP.

1. My message goes to the fans! When you see us on TV doesn't mean we are rich! We are just normal Kenyans who are known or famous so don’t judge or set standards for us! You will kill us!! How? You meet a fan in a kibanda and their first question is..Jalas, Tricky, Sleepy wewe pia ukula hapa? You meet me in a mat and all you ask is why Mamito ako kwa mat! So what sinks in me is that Iam a superstar and I should not be in a mat yet thats what I can afford! So I lock myself in my house until I can afford an ubber or afford to eat at Miale that's when I come out! All this time I sit in my house drinking my sorrows away hoping I get the money everybody thinks I have..I will be in my sorrows that will sink me into depression...when I die all you say is type on my page RIP! 😭😭😭😭 Just like you did in Kasee page not knowing that maybe it's you who killed him by trying to set for him standards that he could not meet! You tweeted or posted how he was not funny!” said part of Jalang’o’s post.

Jalas as he is known by others told artistes and comedians that success takes time and they must be patient to get to where those who have made it are.

He used himself as an example, stating that he started his career back in 2005 at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT), and asked them to trust the process.

He also asked the comedians to reach out to them whenever they have challenges, as he reminded them that alcohol and drugs only takes away their problems for a short time.

“2. Artists!! This thing takes time! From 2005 I was already acting at KNT! You cant be me today! You cant live where I live nor can you drive the car I drive! Dont Kill yourself! You must do time! It will take year!! You cant be Churchil in a year or after 2 shows! Let them laugh at you but build your brand! Work on yourself be the brand you've always wanted to be! Be humble people! You will not make money even in 5 years but if you are consistent it will come! Dont fake it!! Be yourself!! Be you! Drugs and alcohol will take the truth away for a minute then you will be back to the reality! Reach out...Talk to us,let us know what you are going through! We are your big brothers!! Dont fall in the trap !! Live to your standards! You are not Churchil, you are not Jalas you are not Eric! Build your brand!! It cant happen in a day! It takes time! We wish Othul Quick Recovery.” said Jalang’o.