Kate Actress heaps praises on bae Mike Mwangi in heartwarming birthday message

Kate heaped praises on her man who she described as the funniest man she has ever met.

She was not short of adjectives to describe Mike Mwangi who found his way into her heart and won her love after she parted ways with Director Phil.

Kate Actress heaps praises on Mike Mwangi in birthday message

Describing him as gorgeous, industrious, finest, the award-winning actress let her feelings flow while celebrating the day.

Kate Actress with her bae Michael Mwangi spending good time in Zanzibar Pulse Live Kenya

She also noted that Mwangi is the finest Nyeri man she knows, and thanked him for lighting up her world by fondly referring to him as sunshine.

“It is my persons birthday 💃🏽🥹… oh well (removes scroll ). Happy Birthday To the most amazing , funniest , gorgeous, industrious , finest😍 and most generous nyeri man i know 😂. @livlifeandlearn thank you for the sunshine ❤️” Kate wrote on Instagram.

She accompanied the heartwarming message with photos and a video documenting how they spent quality time bonding.

Celebrities and fans join Kate Actress in celebrating Mike Mwangi's birthday

Her followers on social media as well as celebrities joined in the celebrations, wishing Mwangi a happy birthday as captured in the comments below.

Anyikowoko: Wait Kate!!! I thought I saw that you were already celebrating before? Jameni everyday is a birthday when you’re having fun. Happy birthday @livlifeandlearn ❤️

minne_cayy: Happy birthday shemeji. Long life 🙌

nycewanjeri: Happy birthday to manz 😍

kabiwajesus: Happy birthday bro

pascaltokodi: More life broski @livlifeandlearn 🙌

abyshaniz: Online in laws wish our shemeji, the happiest of birthdays

lolahannigan: Awww baby happy birthday to your human ❤️❤️❤️

Kate Actress kicked off a relationship with Mike Mwangi who is the General Manager of a leading city hotel shortly after parting ways with Director Phil.

Kate Actress with Michael Mwangi in Dubai Pulse Live Kenya

The pair (Kate and Phil) confirmed their breakup in a joint statement on their Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

They noted that they decided to end their marriage a while ago but decided to keep it private.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” the joint statement read.