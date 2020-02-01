2020 seems to be the year for Kenyan Rapper Robert Ouko popularly known as Khaligraph Jones.

At the beginning of the year, Papa Jones won the best Hip Hop act at Sound City MVP Awards in Lagos Nigeria beating big artistes like; Sarkodie, Nyashinski, BlaqBonez, Falz, Kwesta, Medikal, , Reminisce, Ricky Rick and Zakwe.

A day after his big win, Khaligraph released a diss track dubbed “Best Rapper in Nigeria” after being provoked by little-known rapper Blaq Bonez who revealed that papa jones did not deserve to win the award.

Khaligraph Jones riding high with ‘Yes Bana’

Minutes after dropping the diss-track, Khaligraph became a trending topic in Nigeria, with his name appearing at number 18 on their Twitter trends. The song garnered over 400 views on YouTube.

On Thursday, the award-winning rapper released Yes Bana an epic song featuring Bien Aime of Sauti Sol.

“Hii mwaka nimejam na sijali I swear nimekam na makali, naona mafan wana swali snitch anarun kwa askari, look mi napiga hatari, oops nishalipa mahari, dem nishapata wa kumarry, mi nikona flow kalikali mi hupiga show mbalimbali, mi nikona doo na magari we unahate na ukona soo kwa Mshwari” starts Khaligraph's Verse.

Bien Aime adds a lyrical melody to the song with a beautiful chorus adding spice to the song. Yes Bana is smooth with witty lyrics and punchlines making it entertaining and fun to listen to. The video is creative as well as of good quality.

The song is trending number one on YouTube with over 300k views on YouTube and is already receiving massive love and admiration from fans. This is so far one of the best collabos of 2020 and Khaligraph has proved again that he is the best rapper in Nigera in and Kenya. Respect for the OG!

Video (Courtesy)