Kenyan Rapper Robert Ouko popularly known as Khaligraph Jones has gone ham on Nigerian rappers hours after being provoked by little-known rapper Blaq Bonez.

On Tuesday, Papa Jones dropped a diss track dubbed “Best Rapper in Nigeria” lecturing Nigerian rappers, with an order to respect the OG.

“The Nigerian Rap Scene Has just been Colonized, Khaligraph Jones is the Best Rapper There, I am coming to get My citizenship. the OG shall be Respected #respecttheogs #makeafricanhiphopgreatagain” wrote Papa Jones.

Trending in Nigeria

Minutes after dropping the diss-track, Khaligraph became a trending topic in Nigeria, with his name appearing at number 18 on their Twitter trends.

“The Best Nigerian Rapper has started Trending In Nigeria 🤣🤣🤣🤣, The OG shall be respected Am Kenyan-Nigerian Now Call me Oga Omollo #respecttheogs” shared Khaligraph.

The diss track comes hours after Nigerian rapper Blaq Bonez tried to belittle Khaligrah Jones win at Sound City MVP Awards after being crowned the king of rap in Africa.

“Somebody tell Khaligraph that I’m still the best rapper in Africa Sound City got it wrong. Diss track in the morning, you know what I mean!!!” said Blaq Bonez.

However, Bonez was forced to swallow his pride and apologize to Khaligraph saying “Lmaoo I’m kidding about a diss track oo. Wtf you people are taking me too seriously. Congrats @Khalipgraph Jones. And I’m sorry.”

Too late for the Apology

In a quick rejoinder, the OG accepted the apology, promising to square it out with all Nigerian rappers. He said that Blaq Bonez has provoked him and it’s time to teach the whole Nigerian industry how the rap game is done.

“Nigga has apologized. What a shame . I was so excited , now am gonna diss each and every one of you all Nigerian rappers and becaome the top Nigerian rapper then apply for Citizenship. There cause every doing afro pop now,” reacted Khaligraph.