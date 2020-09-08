Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli on Tuesday shared a post asking why people decide to profess love for people who are not o social media, instead of just telling them directly.

The mother of two went on to say that privacy is power, as she wondered why some parents choose to post their children on social media.

She also asked if parents who open Instagram accounts for their kids have given them the choice to grow up and decide that it’s what they want.

Lillian Muli

“Privacy is power! Why are you professing your Love to your person if they aren’t on IG? Just tell them in person. Also I wonder when we open Instagram accounts for our babies have we given them an option to grow up and decide whether they want a public life? Smh,” read Lillian Muli’s post.

She went on to caption the post saying that it is only her view, and that everyone should do what makes them happy.

“Musings...thinking out loud. Disclaimer my views are mine and mine only. Do what makes you Happy,” she wrote.

Lillian Muli

Her post caught the attention of many of her followers, some agreeing with her sentiments while other saw no problem at all.

Here are some of their comments;

ndambukijames26 I see no problem if the person who carried the baby for 9 months is not complaining.most of these babies are brands

djmistadru Spot on! 💯 Exactly why I flipped my IG life a while ago... It's all about ME and what I want you to see! Ama? 😎🙌🏾

w.a._k.a.r.i.u.k.i My boys had to sit me down for a grown up conversation sometimes last year. Weee ! I had to pinch my ears hard. I stopped taking their photos and posting them on social. They told me they are on social and they will post their own photos if they feel the need to... I learned ....

dollar_dollie The one that kills me is when the baby replies people on IG😩😩🤦‍♀️

muirituwakabete Especially babies. Imagine your whole life from diapers to adulthood on display before millions of strangers heh

kemboibrenda15 In my opinion, it's okay to do whatever makes you feel fulfilled. What makes me happy may not make sense to you and vice versa. We're different and that's what make life Interesting or rather beautiful

shumicate The kids account part😂😂I once posted my son on Facebook then he had my phone akaona comments he was like"hapa ni wapi picha yangu iko?" Told him Facebook...he then asked "but mum sijasema nataka watu wanione,wengine hata sijui na hawanijui" 😂that is when I deleted all of his pics nd respected the young man's privacy...am gonna let him decide when he grows up

wanjiru3235 Nowadays people r living life like its a competition. Just coz ur friend has all his/her fam all over social media doesn't mean u need to do it too.

jos_wambua Good stuff. What if the child grows to be an introvert and generally not a social media person.