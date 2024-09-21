Lupita Nyong'o's profile: New podcast, defining moments, heartbreak & love

For the talented actress, the Mind Your Own Podcast is the culmination of a labour of love with the 10-part series shining the spotlight on Africans in the diaspora.

It is a fulfillment of a dream nurtured for close to 20 years and will see experiences preserved for posterity.

“This has been a dream of mine for 20 years. I love listening to the radio. I love audiobooks. I love storytelling shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had this dream after hearing This American Life when I first moved to the U.S. of having a forum where we could hear stories from Africans. And then podcasting became a thing, and that dream just wouldn't die.” Lupita stated in a recent interview.

Born in Mexico, raised in Kenya & taking over the world with success in USA

Born in Mexico to Kenyan parents in 1983, Lupita and her family relocated to Kenya when she was one year old.

Award-winning Hollywood star and Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o Pulse Live Kenya

She is the daughter of Kisumu governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and Dorothy Ogada Buya who had sought political refuge in Mexico due to political situation in Kenya at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her siblings include Fiona, Esperanza, Zawadi and Peter, all sharing the name Nyong’o.

She spent her formative years in Kenya, and would return to Mexico at the age of 16 to learn Spanish and connect with the place of her birth.

She developed interest in acting at an early age as her parents enjoyed watching plays and would often take the family to the theatre as they bonded.

The seed of acting was planted from this experience with Lupita taking part in school plays while at Rusinga International School in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

She moved to Hollywood to pursue her dreams, finding herself in a pool of many stars and actresses and resolving to sound American by masking her Kenyan accent so as to land more roles.

She landed her role in "12 Years a Slave" before completing her three-year degree in acting at the Ivy League school in 2012. For her undergraduate degree, she attended Hampshire College. Business Insider USA

The exposure she got from Hollywood saw her career grow in leaps and bounds.

Although not as popular as her other works, East River-2008 was her debut film that paved the way for more success in Hollywood.

She also landed a role in MTV’s Shuga - 2009, a series that raised HIV awareness among campus students and the general public which aired on several TV stations across Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

She spectacularly announced her presence on the global stage with several successful roles that also saw her bag awards and make it to a coveted list of actresses who have been feted at Oscar Awards.

Love, dating & heartbreak

Selema Masekela is among the men who have graced Lupita’s love life with the pair confirming their breakup on October 19, 2023 after approximately one year together.

"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.” Lupita wrote, revealing that deception was at the heart of their breakup.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress seemingly moved on about five months after announcing her separation from ex-boyfriend Masekela.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyong'o and her new beau, Joshua Jackson, made their romance official with candid beach photos during her birthday trip to Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career highlights & how Oscar Award helped Lupita secure her US Green Card

Her role in Steve McQueen's historical drama 12 Years a Slave (2013) saw her win the Oscar Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, among numerous other awards and nominations. Winning the award is among the highlights in Lupita’s impressive career.

In an interview with her former college mates, Thanu Yakupitiyage and Rage Kidvai of the ‘Bad Brown Aunties’ podcast, Lupita revealed that winning the winning the Academy Awards in 2014 helped her land a green card in the United States.

“The only way I could get a green card was by getting a permanent job or winning an international award. I remember when I moved to New York, after drama school, I didn't have a bed frame, I just had a bed on the floor. I was speaking to my mother (Dorothy Nyong'o) and we were laughing at how maybe one year later I would be kicked out of the country,” Lupita disclosed.

Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She also featured in Black Panther and cemented her place among the greats in the industry.

The Oscar award-winning actress added another feather to her cap while also making history in the process in February this year when she took over as the head of the Berlin International Film Festival, making her the first black head of the jury since the festival’s inception.