6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

His 2024 comedy series, 'The Gentlemen', is a prime example of Ritchie's filmmaking prowess, offering viewers a sophisticated, action-packed crime caper.

In the new Netflix comedy series, the spirit of his 2019 film of the same name is ingeniously adapted for the small screen, bringing together a new ensemble cast to explore the underbelly of London's crime world with a fresh twist.

The storyline centers on Eddie Horniman played by English actor Theo James who inherits the family estate after returning home during his father's final days. Eddie soon discovers that his father has built incredible wealth from leasing part of his property to a marijuana cartel.

In eight thrilling episodes, Eddie embraces the life of a drug dealer while trying to get out of the deals made by his father and brother.

Guy Ritchie films to watch if you enjoyed 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

For fans of 'The Gentlemen' looking for more of Ritchie's signature cinematic experiences, here's a curated list of his films that echo the same thrilling, stylistic, and narrative beats.

These films provide a fantastic window into the director's unique vision, showcasing his talent for weaving intricate narratives filled with memorable characters.

Whether you're drawn to the gritty streets of London or the high-stakes world of international espionage, Ritchie's films offer something for every fan of action-packed storytelling.

1. Snatch (2000)

'Snatch' is a crime comedy that intertwines various plots involving unscrupulous boxers, Jewish jewelers, and Russian gangsters, all connected by a stolen 86-carat diamond.

The film is known for its complex storyline, dynamic editing, and memorable characters, including Turkish, played by Jason Statham, who is a small-time boxing promoter caught up in the chaos.

Ritchie's signature narrative style of blending humor with action is on full display here, making 'Snatch' a must-watch for fans of 'The Gentlemen'.

2. RocknRolla (2008)

'RocknRolla' explores the seedy underbelly of London's real estate and criminal scene, where a Russian billionaire's crooked land deal attracts the attention of various parties, including small-time crooks, a drug-addicted rock star, and a lethal gangster.

The film is a return to Ritchie's roots with its ensemble cast, twisted plot, and sharp dialogue.

One of the main characters, One Two, played by Gerard Butler, is a charming and resourceful member of a small gang looking to make a big score.

3. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

While 'Sherlock Holmes' might seem like a departure from Ritchie's usual crime capers, it carries his unmistakable stamp of witty dialogue, fast pacing, and complex plotting.

Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, the film reimagines Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic characters in a gritty, Victorian London setting.

Holmes' character, with his brilliant deductive skills and penchant for boxing, fits well within Ritchie's portfolio of clever protagonists involved in high-stakes situations.

4. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

A sequel to the 2009 hit, 'A Game of Shadows' follows Holmes and Watson as they try to outwit their fiercest adversary, Professor Moriarty, against the backdrop of a brewing global war.

The film doubles down on the action, wit, and complex narrative structures seen in the first film, with Holmes' character once again showcasing Robert Downey Jr.'s range and Ritchie's skill in crafting engaging, visually dynamic stories.

5. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Set against the backdrop of the early 1960s Cold War, 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E'. is a stylish spy thriller that focuses on a CIA agent and a KGB operative who must put aside their differences to stop a mysterious criminal organization.

The film is known for its sleek aesthetic, witty banter, and charismatic leads, with Henry Cavill's portrayal of Napoleon Solo offering a smooth, confident protagonist who embodies Ritchie's knack for blending humor with action.

6. The Gentlemen (2019)

The story centers around Mickey Pearson, an American expatriate brilliantly portrayed by Matthew McConaughey, who has built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

When word gets out that Mickey is looking to cash out of the business, it triggers a series of plots, schemes, bribery, and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain from under him.

The narrative weaves through a colorful tapestry of characters, including ambitious underlings, ruthless billionaire moguls, and opportunistic blackmailers, all intertwined in a high-stakes game of power and survival.

Each film under Ritchie's direction offers a unique blend of crime, action, and humor, featuring charismatic leads and intricate plots that are sure to entertain.

