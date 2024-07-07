The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Entertainment  >  Movies

Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

Amos Robi

The film was nominated for the 96th Academy Awards in the category "Best International Feature Film"

  • Mvera' is the first coastal film from Kenya to premiere on Netflix after receiving an Oscars nomination
  • It has garnered acclaim for its cinematic qualities and unique portrayal of coastal life and culture
  • Mvera' has made a significant impact, winning awards at the Kalasha Film and TV Awards and the PAPA International Historical Film Festival

Coast-based film enthusiasts are celebrating a landmark achievement with the premiering of 'Mvera' on Netflix.

The Kwale-produced film is the first coastal film to debut on the streaming giant after receiving an Oscars nomination.

This significant milestone is set to expand its viewership from the county to Africa and the world, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Kenyan coast.

'Mvera,' an emotional thriller about corruption, began streaming on Netflix on July 5. The film has garnered acclaim for its cinematic qualities and its unique portrayal of coastal life and culture.

Daudi Anguka and Linah Sande at the 2024 Kalasha Awards
READ: Top film-makers win big at Kalasha awards [Full list of winners]

The narrative centres on the struggles of the youth as they navigate a world rife with governmental and societal failures.

These challenges often force them to seek opportunities abroad, hoping to escape the grip of poverty.

The protagonist, Mvera, is a young woman who resorts to cunning tactics to secure a travel slot intended for one of her peers.

Her ambition to travel abroad is driven not only by the pursuit of a better job but also by the desire to reunite with her mother, who left her at a tender age to seek a livelihood overseas.

However, Mvera’s journey takes a dark turn as she discovers that the advertised job opportunity is a front for an organ trafficking operation orchestrated by Thabiti, a wealthy and influential figure with political aspirations.

Daudi Anguka, CEO of AR Films and an award-winning Kenyan filmmaker ( Photo courtesy Daudi Anguka Instagram)
READ: Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

'Mvera' has made a significant impact in the film industry, bagging five awards at the Kalasha Film and TV Awards held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centres:

  1. Best Feature Film
  2. Best Viewers Choice
  3. Best Lead Actress – Linah Sande
  4. Best Director – Daudi Anguka
  5. Best Make-up Artist – Fatma Kayla
Additionally, the film has garnered international acclaim, winning two awards at the PAPA International Historical Film Festival in Hungary:

  1. Best Feature Film
  2. Best Promising Lead Actress – Linah Sande

The film has also been selected for screening at the Johannesburg Film Festival and nominated at the KZN Festival in South Africa.

Below is the trailer to 'Mvera';

READ: 3 iconic villainous roles that established Angie Magio as the unruly queen of TV

'Mvera' not only entertains but also serves as a powerful tool for promoting local tourism. Its vivid depiction of coastal life and cultural nuances offers viewers a glimpse into the beauty and challenges of the region.

Amos Robi
