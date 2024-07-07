Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

Coast-based film enthusiasts are celebrating a landmark achievement with the premiering of 'Mvera' on Netflix.

The Kwale-produced film is the first coastal film to debut on the streaming giant after receiving an Oscars nomination.

This significant milestone is set to expand its viewership from the county to Africa and the world, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Kenyan coast.

A story rooted in reality

'Mvera,' an emotional thriller about corruption, began streaming on Netflix on July 5. The film has garnered acclaim for its cinematic qualities and its unique portrayal of coastal life and culture.

The narrative centres on the struggles of the youth as they navigate a world rife with governmental and societal failures.

These challenges often force them to seek opportunities abroad, hoping to escape the grip of poverty.

The tale of 'Mvera'

The protagonist, Mvera, is a young woman who resorts to cunning tactics to secure a travel slot intended for one of her peers.

Her ambition to travel abroad is driven not only by the pursuit of a better job but also by the desire to reunite with her mother, who left her at a tender age to seek a livelihood overseas.

However, Mvera’s journey takes a dark turn as she discovers that the advertised job opportunity is a front for an organ trafficking operation orchestrated by Thabiti, a wealthy and influential figure with political aspirations.

Pulse Live Kenya

Accolades and recognition

'Mvera' has made a significant impact in the film industry, bagging five awards at the Kalasha Film and TV Awards held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centres:

Best Feature Film Best Viewers Choice Best Lead Actress – Linah Sande Best Director – Daudi Anguka Best Make-up Artist – Fatma Kayla

Additionally, the film has garnered international acclaim, winning two awards at the PAPA International Historical Film Festival in Hungary:

Best Feature Film Best Promising Lead Actress – Linah Sande

Further achievements and future prospects

The film has also been selected for screening at the Johannesburg Film Festival and nominated at the KZN Festival in South Africa.

Below is the trailer to 'Mvera';

