The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

Lynet Okumu

Nelson Mandela, popularly known as Kokan, plays the role of a scar-faced doctor with bitterness & determination to fight for love in 'Sultana' series

Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series
Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series

Nelson Mandela, known as Kokani in the popular Citizen TV show 'Sultana,' is a talented male actor whose journey to fame has been marked by resilience and determination.

Recommended articles

Hailing from the serene coastal village of Kipini in Lamu, Kokani's upbringing was defined by humble beginnings.

Raised in a financially struggling family, he witnessed his mother's relentless efforts to provide for him and his siblings after the passing of their father. This is what drives him to work everyday.

Nelson Mandela 'Kokani'
Nelson Mandela 'Kokani' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Actor Kokan reveals truth about Maria and Sultana's alleged beef

Mandela's educational path took him through Bamburi Primary School, where he completed his KCPE in 2002. He then joined Serahani Secondary School, a day school that further shaped his perspective on life.

Armed with determination and a thirst for knowledge, he pursued a degree in Shipping Studies and a Diploma in Guiding and Counseling

ADVERTISEMENT

Kokani's foray into the world of acting was a testament to his audacious spirit. Without prior experience, he landed his first role in the series 'Majaliwa, which aired on Citizen TV between 2008/2009.

Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sutana series
Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sutana series Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet the fearless blind protagonist of 'Sultana' series

This leap of faith marked the beginning of his acting journey, as he portrayed the character Kitua. This series brought him to the screens every Saturday at 7:30 PM.

After the series concluded, Kokani ventured into the hospitality industry, garnering nearly a decade of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his passion for acting persisted, and in 2022, he made a triumphant return to the world of acting on 'Sultana.'

In the TV series 'Sultana,' Kokan is an orphan who was brought up by Bi Dama and received his education from Major Jabali.

Nelson Mandela 'Kokan'
Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' Pulse Live Kenya

He is a doctor by profession and the burnt scar on his face becomes a visible challenge. It becomes a barrier, leaving him isolated as he navigates life without companionship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kokan's solitude is exacerbated by his bitterness towards Major Jabali, who seems to have forgotten about him.

Expressing his disillusionment, Kokan declares his detachment from Jabali's family. His resentment extends even to Jabali Junior (Othman Njaidi), whom he holds responsible for his predicament. Both Kokani and Jabali junior are in love with Sultana (Mwanaasha Johari), and the fight is on!

For Mandela, the support of his co-stars on 'Sultana' propel him to give his best.

Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series
Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

ADVERTISEMENT

While he humbly places himself as the 'underdog' among the cast, the synergy among the actors drives him to deliver exceptional performances.

Outside of the limelight, Kokani is a married man. He navigates the complexities of maintaining a relationship while playing a role that often draws criticism.

As the character Kokan in 'Sultana,' he embodies a role that tends to evoke strong negative reactions from viewers.

Aware of the challenges this might pose for his wife, he chooses to shield her from online insults and negativity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series
Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series Pulse Live Kenya

Behind the scenes, Kokani is has a sense of humor, always ready to share a laugh and uplift those around him.

Mandela's admiration for fellow actors is palpable, with a special mention reserved for Nini Wacera.

Eager to work alongside her, he acknowledges Nini's legendary status in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond acting, Mandela's versatility shines through his consultancy, capacity training, team-building, corporate emceeing, voice-over artistry, and his dedication to fitness.

Apart from acting, Mandela does consultancy, capacity training, team building, corporate emcee, voice over artist and a fitness freak.

Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series
Nelson Mandela 'Kokan' of Sultana series Pulse Live Kenya

Harboring a vision for the future, Kokan aspires to establish his own shipping company, to enable him to persistently engage in the realm of logistics.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

Daddy Owen recounts day airport security put him on the spot for his eye

Daddy Owen recounts day airport security put him on the spot for his eye

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Dufla Diligon shares hefty demands from TikTokers to take part in challenges

Dufla Diligon shares hefty demands from TikTokers to take part in challenges

Zari Hassan elevates son's birthday with sleek Mercedes Benz

Zari Hassan elevates son's birthday with sleek Mercedes Benz

Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs

Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs

Nikita Kering's expectations met at studio session with Khaligraph

Nikita Kering's expectations met at studio session with Khaligraph

Pozze releases CCTV footage of alleged raid at his studio by gunmen

Pozze releases CCTV footage of alleged raid at his studio by gunmen

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux