8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

Hailing from the serene coastal village of Kipini in Lamu, Kokani's upbringing was defined by humble beginnings.

Raised in a financially struggling family, he witnessed his mother's relentless efforts to provide for him and his siblings after the passing of their father. This is what drives him to work everyday.

Kokan's education

Mandela's educational path took him through Bamburi Primary School, where he completed his KCPE in 2002. He then joined Serahani Secondary School, a day school that further shaped his perspective on life.

Armed with determination and a thirst for knowledge, he pursued a degree in Shipping Studies and a Diploma in Guiding and Counseling

Kokani's debut into acting

Kokani's foray into the world of acting was a testament to his audacious spirit. Without prior experience, he landed his first role in the series 'Majaliwa, which aired on Citizen TV between 2008/2009.

This leap of faith marked the beginning of his acting journey, as he portrayed the character Kitua. This series brought him to the screens every Saturday at 7:30 PM.

After the series concluded, Kokani ventured into the hospitality industry, garnering nearly a decade of experience.

However, his passion for acting persisted, and in 2022, he made a triumphant return to the world of acting on 'Sultana.'

Kokan's successful role in 'Sultana'

In the TV series 'Sultana,' Kokan is an orphan who was brought up by Bi Dama and received his education from Major Jabali.

He is a doctor by profession and the burnt scar on his face becomes a visible challenge. It becomes a barrier, leaving him isolated as he navigates life without companionship.

Kokan's solitude is exacerbated by his bitterness towards Major Jabali, who seems to have forgotten about him.

Expressing his disillusionment, Kokan declares his detachment from Jabali's family. His resentment extends even to Jabali Junior (Othman Njaidi), whom he holds responsible for his predicament. Both Kokani and Jabali junior are in love with Sultana (Mwanaasha Johari), and the fight is on!

For Mandela, the support of his co-stars on 'Sultana' propel him to give his best.

While he humbly places himself as the 'underdog' among the cast, the synergy among the actors drives him to deliver exceptional performances.

Family & wife

Outside of the limelight, Kokani is a married man. He navigates the complexities of maintaining a relationship while playing a role that often draws criticism.

As the character Kokan in 'Sultana,' he embodies a role that tends to evoke strong negative reactions from viewers.

Aware of the challenges this might pose for his wife, he chooses to shield her from online insults and negativity.

Behind the scenes, Kokani is has a sense of humor, always ready to share a laugh and uplift those around him.

Actors that Kokan admires & future plans

Mandela's admiration for fellow actors is palpable, with a special mention reserved for Nini Wacera.

Eager to work alongside her, he acknowledges Nini's legendary status in the industry.

Beyond acting, Mandela's versatility shines through his consultancy, capacity training, team-building, corporate emceeing, voice-over artistry, and his dedication to fitness.

