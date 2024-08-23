5 Kenyan movies on Netflix that will make you laugh, cry & reflect on life

Kenyan filmmakers are producing a wide range of films, from comedies to thrillers, that capture the culture, challenges, and humour of everyday life in Kenya.

If you're looking to explore some great Kenyan content, here are five must-watch movies on Netflix this week.

1. Family Vacation

Released on August 9, 2024, 'Family Vacation' is a beautifully crafted Kenyan film that delves into the dynamics of a modern African family.

The story revolves around Yara Maleki, portrayed by Sarah Hassan, a woman who once seemed to have it all. She had a viral wedding proposal and a seemingly perfect marriage.

However, things take a dramatic turn when her husband, Jonathan, played by Lenana Kariba, serves her divorce papers and moves on to a new romantic relationship.

With a strong supporting cast that includes Jackie Matubia, Joyce Maina, and Angel Atieno, the film offers a narrative that resonates with many.

2. Mvera

'Mvera' is a compelling drama directed by Daudi Anguka and was produced in Kwale County.

This film was the top winner at this year’s Kalasha International Film and TV Awards. With a runtime of 1 hour and 47 minutes, '

Mvera' tells the story of a young woman determined to make a difference in her community.

The plot follows her harrowing experience as she finds herself trapped by an organ trafficking ring but her primary goal becomes to escape and return to her community, warning them about the dangers disguised as new opportunities.

The film's cast includes Linah Sande, Patrick Owino, Hillary Namanje, Kibibi Salim, Susan Kadid, and Carolyn Rita Mutua, all of whom deliver powerful performances that enhance the movie's impact.

3. An Instant Dad

'An Instant Dad' is a comedy-drama that takes a humorous yet touching look at unexpected fatherhood.

The film stars Rikki, played by Blessing Lung’aho, a carefree playboy who enjoys his bachelor lifestyle surrounded by his 'Boys Club,' friends who share stories about their romantic escapades and help him avoid serious relationships.

Rikki's carefree world is turned upside down when, after a night of partying, a ten-year-old girl named Amy, portrayed by Hannah Wanjiku, appears at his doorstep ad says 'Am your daughter'.

4. A Grand Little Lie

'A Grand Little Lie' is a blend of comedy and drama, focusing on the chaotic consequences of a seemingly small falsehood.

The story centers on a character played by Michael Munyoki, a man who is desperate to please everyone around him. To keep his girlfriend happy, he tells his boss a harmless lie, which quickly escalates into a series of dramatic situations.

The film also stars Mercy Mutisya, Bilal Mwaura, Catherine Kamau, Nyokabi Macharia, and Bien from the Kenyan band Sauti Sol.

5. Volume

'Volume' is a thrilling drama that captures the struggles of aspiring musicians in Kenya.

The film follows Benja, a young musician played by Brian Kabugi, who dreams of making it big in the music industry.

It highlights the realities of chasing dreams in an industry that often dismisses them as unattainable.

The cast features a mix of veteran and rising talents, including Faiz Francis Ouma, Elvis Mambo, Serah Wanjiru, Stephanie Muchiri, Natasha Sinayobye, Lawrence Macharia, and Maina Wa Ndungu.

Conclusion

Whether you're in the mood for a comedy, drama, or thriller, these movies provide a fantastic opportunity to enjoy and appreciate the depth of Kenyan cinema.

