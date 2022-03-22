How celebrities dressed for the private premiere of Young, Famous and African [Photos]

The private viewing of the reality series was graced by notable figures from around the continent.

In attendance was the cast of Young, Famous and African led by business and actress Zari Hassan and Swanky Jerry who brought out their best looks on the red carpet and were joined by other stars and filmmakers.

How celebrities dressed to the private premiere of Young, Famous and African [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Others include South African actress Pearl Thusi, Nigerians actors Chioma Ikokwu, Stéphane Nader, Frederic Nader, Prince Nelson Enwerem, Nadia Jaftha, Idia Aisien, Black Barbielish, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Obafemi Martins, Timini Egbuson, Ronke Tiamiyu, Yvonne Nwosu, Toke Makinwa, Linda Osifo, Tania Omotayo, Peace Hyde, Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto, Sylvia Nduka and Lilian Afegbai among others.

A thankful Swanky Jerry put up an appreciation post, thanking everyone who graced the occasion.

“Swanky Jerry‘s private viewing. I am speechless 😶 private viewing for Young, Famous and African with my friends from around the continent….thank you all for always being there for me … I love u ❤️✊🏽,” Jerry wrote.

Exquisite photos from the private premiere of Young, Famous and African in Nigeria

Young, Famous & African Premiered on March 18, 2022

The show, which premiered on Friday, March 18 is the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix, with seven sizzling episodes featuring some of the continent’s biggest personalities.

Young, Famous & African cast is made of a few select stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda as they manoeuvre tempestuous love lives, feuds and demanding careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The reality series includes couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari ‘The Bosslady’ Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ.