Phil Director, Ken Ambani among 4 African film-makers on exclusive U.S tour

Amos Robi

During the programme, Karanja and Ambani will have the unique chance to connect with seasoned Hollywood filmmakers in Los Angeles.

A collage of Phil Director and Ken Ambani
  • They are among only four Africans selected for the 2024 American Film Showcase's Film and TV Leadership Initiative
  • The itinerary includes visits to Los Angeles, Washington DC, Virginia, and Atlanta
  • The initiative aims to support the creative economy in Africa and promote collaborative exchanges between American and African film industries

Award-winning Kenyan thespians Philip Karanja, known as Phil Director, and Kenneth Ambani are in the United States on the invitation to the 2024 American Film Showcase's Film and TV Leadership Initiative.

Among only four Africans selected for this remarkable opportunity, they join notable Nollywood stars Kunle Afolayan and Bolanle Austen-Peters from Nigeria.

From October 9 to 23, 2024, Karanja and Ambani will embark on an extensive tour that will take them to prominent cities including Los Angeles, California; Washington, DC; Virginia; and Atlanta.

Expressing his excitement about this milestone, Karanja shared on social media, "Hollywood, it’s been a long time coming."

Phil Director

During the programme, Karanja and Ambani will have the unique chance to connect with seasoned Hollywood filmmakers in Los Angeles.

They will also meet with officials from the State Department in Washington, DC, and lead a panel discussion at the Middleburg Film Festival in Virginia.

Their itinerary includes significant interactions with industry and studio leaders in Atlanta, providing invaluable insights into the global film landscape.

The American Film Showcase's Film and TV Leadership Initiative is part of a broader effort by the U.S. Department of State to support the creative economy in Africa and promote collaborative exchanges between American and African film industries.

Kenneth Ambani
Each year, the American Film Showcase (AFS) works closely with U.S. Embassies to feature American films abroad, engaging international audiences and conducting workshops for emerging filmmakers.

Amos Robi
