'County 49' beats 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to make history on Showmax

Amos Robi

County 49 debuted on August 25 with new episodes released every Thursday

New Showmax original thriller 'County 49' has broken the record for the most streamed show on the platform on the first day.

The political thriller series was the most-watched premiere ever for any title on Showmax in Kenya when it debuted on 25 August, claiming the spot previously held by 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'.

Set in the fictional Bwatele County, County 49 follows Nerimah Mkung, whose role as the new governor is put to test when she’s taken hostage by a mysterious group who’ve had enough of the county government’s corruption and are now demanding what's rightfully theirs - their money, in billions and in cash. Whether she lives or dies lies in the hands of the very capable, disgraced officer Malik Maka, whose estranged wife has been kidnapped, alongside the governor.

Wakio Mzenge plays the tough-talking Bwatele’s first female governor Nerimah Mkung, a character she says was inspired by strong Kenyan female leaders like Martha Karua, Charity Ngilu and Mekatilili wa Menza. James Webbo plays her captor, Elijah Matata, a man who sees himself as a revolutionary leader, even though the government sees him as a terrorist.

Peter Kawa is Malik, a fallen hero with something to prove; Nyokabi Macharia is the governor’s chief of staff, caught in the crossfire of a war she didn’t sign up for; and Ainea Ojiambo is the former governor Okusimba, whose corruption precipitates the civil unrest in Bwatele.

The 13-episode series also stars Martin Githinji, in his first major role since Sue na Jonnie in 2018; Nick Kwach in his first-ever TV role; Maqbul Mohammed as deputy governor Chris Komu; Emmanuel Mugo as the deposed governor’s son Junior; Ben Teke as Bwatele’s clueless Minister of Security; Sam Psenjen as the Minister of Finance; and Angela Mwandanda as Okusimba’s wife Agnes.

The show premiered on August 23 where the screening of the first episode was exclusively aired. New episodes of the show are released every Thursday. Catch County 49 episode 1-4 on Showmax.

