Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

Amos Robi

'Faithless' is expected to officially launch on July 6 after the exclusive screening which was held on June 28

Peremiere of showmax's 'Faithless'
Peremiere of showmax's 'Faithless'

Movie streaming platform Showmax on Wednesday, June 28, provided an exclusive sneak peek of its new crime drama series, 'Faithless,' ahead of its official launch on July 6.

The screening event, held at Westgate Mall in Westlands, was a star-studded affair, with the cast, directors, members of the press, and executives from Showmax and MultiChoice in attendance.

Directed by Abdi Shuria, King Muriuki, and Janet Chumbe, 'Faithless' offers a compelling storyline that resonates with the Kenyan context.

Shuria stated that the series is a story that seamlessly aligns with the Kenyan context and that the narrative flowed organically, eliminating the need for any creative struggles.

Janet Chumbe, one of the show's directors, shared her fascination with the spiritual aspect of 'Faithless.'

READ: Actor Arabron Osenya reveals why he left 'Mother-in-law' after only 4 years

She elaborated on her interest in the spiritual aspect of 'Faithless' and how it evolves into something unexpected as the show progresses.

Set against the backdrop of a botched heist, 'Faithless' follows the lives of four faithful church members who find themselves entangled in a world of crime and violence. Their chama is transformed into a money laundering operation pushing them into a web of deceit and danger.

The series boasts a talented ensemble cast. Leading ladies Rosemary Waweru, Avril Nyambura, Beatrice Mwai, and Fatma Mohammed bring their characters to life, supported by a talented lineup including Aleks Kamau, Morris Mwangi, Peter Kamau, Arabron Nyyneque.

READ: Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

Also in the line up are Abubakar Mwenda, Azziad Nasenya, and news anchor Mark Masai in his acting debut.

With its blend of crime, drama, and suspense, 'Faithless' promises to captivate viewers from the very first episode. As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the characters' journey through the consequences of their actions, blurring the lines between right and wrong.

Photos from the screening of 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

The series delivers a unique and immersive experience that showcases the immense talent and storytelling prowess of the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Below are photos showing how the launch of 'Faithless' went down:

Photos from the screening of 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the screening of 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the screening of 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the screening of 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Peremiere of showmax's 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Peremiere of showmax's 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Peremiere of showmax's 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Peremiere of showmax's 'Faithless'
Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
