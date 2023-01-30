Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

The song released on March 2022 is one of Breeder’s top collaborations with others that did well including his collabo featuring Khaligraph Jones 'Ni kubaya'.

The song, which features Mejja has also helped propel Breeder to cross 10 million streams on Boomplay.

On his Instagram page, the rapper shared the accomplishments which make him among the top rappers doing well in the country.

Rapper Breeder LW

On YouTube, 'Gin ama Whiskey' has hit over 3.3 million views on Breeder’s channel which has 164,000 subscribers.

Other top tracks by Breeder LW include, ‘Big Fat Cheque’, ‘Bio na Chem’, ‘Bei Imepanda’ featuring Ssaru, ‘Missed Call’ among others.

Breeder, whose real name is Paul Baraka, earned himself a spot in the rap space thanks to his debut album 'Kabla Kuosa' released in 2020.

Since then he has slowly risen to take on big names in the rap industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Breeder recently became the talk of town when netizens speculated that he is dating fellow rapper Maandy.

Maandy however denied the allegations, noting that she is no relationship at the moment.

The rappers, however, have a close working relationship having collaborated in projects since 2019.