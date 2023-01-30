ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

Amos Robi

Congratulations Breeder LW

Breeder LW
Breeder LW

Rapper Breeder LW’s song ‘Gin ama Whiskey’ has crossed 1 million streams on the music streaming platform Boomplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The song released on March 2022 is one of Breeder’s top collaborations with others that did well including his collabo featuring Khaligraph Jones 'Ni kubaya'.

The song, which features Mejja has also helped propel Breeder to cross 10 million streams on Boomplay.

On his Instagram page, the rapper shared the accomplishments which make him among the top rappers doing well in the country.

Rapper Breeder LW
Rapper Breeder LW Rapper Breeder LW Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top 22 Kenyan albums and EPs released in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

On YouTube, 'Gin ama Whiskey' has hit over 3.3 million views on Breeder’s channel which has 164,000 subscribers.

Other top tracks by Breeder LW include, ‘Big Fat Cheque’, ‘Bio na Chem’, ‘Bei Imepanda’ featuring Ssaru, ‘Missed Call’ among others.

Breeder, whose real name is Paul Baraka, earned himself a spot in the rap space thanks to his debut album 'Kabla Kuosa' released in 2020.

Since then he has slowly risen to take on big names in the rap industry.

Kenyan rapper Maandy 'Kabaya'
Kenyan rapper Maandy 'Kabaya' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sleuths watulie - Rapper Maandy addresses fans on dating rumours

Breeder recently became the talk of town when netizens speculated that he is dating fellow rapper Maandy.

Maandy however denied the allegations, noting that she is no relationship at the moment.

The rappers, however, have a close working relationship having collaborated in projects since 2019.

They have featured in at least 10 songs together with their latest collaboration having been 'Nakulola' on Breeder's EP, Vibes & Ting, which was released on December 2, 2022.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro’s lover clarifies

I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro’s lover clarifies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

Gospel singer Daddy Owen

10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

Breeder LW

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone