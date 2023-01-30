Emma Jalamo drops collabo with Nicah the Queen after week-long stunts [Watch]

Nicah sparked the stunts by calling out Emma Jalamo who he said was hitting on her despite clearly knowing she was in a relationship.

“I know this will look bad on me but I don’t want to lose my relationship @emmajalamo please please I’m in a serious relationship and you are causing me problems with my man!You started with calls at weird hours of the night now it has escalated to you posting me on Facebook…The other day you sent me 200k on my M-PESA causing my man to think we have something going on!” Nicah wrote.

Emma Jalamo in hand cuffs Pulse Live Kenya

Nicah said her husband had walked out on her after suspecting there was something going on between her and Jalamo.

She would then share a photo of Jalamo in cuffs and later a ‘legal’ notice summoning him to court.

Wary netizens however did not buy the tricks played by the two, urging them to release their collaboration which was what they were pushing.

The song ‘Harusi Yetu’ sees the use of a mixture of Luo and Swahili to get its message across. The video is shot on the Coastal side just at the shores of the ocean.

This is Nicah's first collaboration after being off the music grid for over one year.

Emma Jalamo on the other hand has been a constant name in the Luo music circles and even released a single during the peak of the political season in 2022 dubbed 'Azimio'

This is not the first time Nicah is clout chasing, in 2022, she claimed to have broken up with her boyfriend Dj Slahver only to get back together after three days.