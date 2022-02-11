Nicah the Queen fires back at trolls hating on her relationship

In a video, Nicah said that she is tired of critics camping in her inbox, with a series of allegations labeled against her lover DJ Slahver.

The singer noted that whoever wishes to report to her that her man has ever seduced them should be ready to provide a replacement because she is not leaving him anytime soon.

Nicah the Queen and DJ Slahver. Pulse Live Kenya

“After I posted him, doing things for him now you are coming to my DM with allegations of being seduced by him. Others are saying he is not a good person.

“Let me ask you, what do you want me to do? Leave him? Don’t come to my DM with all your allegations, ati ooh ashawahi nikatia (that he hit on you), that he has ever seduced you... If you don’t have another boyfriend to give me, na ujue itawork, atanichunga (one who will take care of me), please wachana nayo (stop) because I’m not leaving him. Haya mkatie sahi uone kama ataingia box (Go ahead and test him, see if he'll take the bait),” Nicah said.

On Thursday, Netizens had criticised Nicah over washing her man’s feet and taking care of his haircut.

DJ Slahver and Nicah went public with their relationship in October 2021 after having been together for one year.

The Disc Jockey could not help but pamper his darling with sweet words.

“Every love story is special, unique and beautiful—but ours is my favorite. Happy Anniversary babe Nicah the Queen. To many more,” he wrote.

On the other hand, the Na Wewe hitmaker put up their photos with a caption that read: “Anniversary weekend. Aki mapenzi wewe DJ Slahver ilikuwa unikunywe hivi?”