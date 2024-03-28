The sports category has moved to a new website.

Femi One's next big goal after recognition by the Grammy's

Amos Robi

Alongside Femi One, Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree was also recognized by the Grammy Awards for her contributions to African music.

Rapper Femi One
Renowned Kenyan rapper and songwriter Femi One has expressed her excitement after being recognized as one of the top ten African Hip-Hop artists people should know by the prestigious Grammy Awards.

The 'Properly' hitmaker took to social media to share her joy and determination to continue pushing the boundaries of her craft.

This significant recognition not only highlights her prodigious talent but also places her on a global pedestal alongside other African heavyweights such as Tanzania's Rosa Ree and South Africa's Sho Madjozi.

For Femi One the award has also opened the window for her to eye even bigger goals in her music career.

"Still not over this. Imagine your Work being recognized by the GRAMMYS !!! What a WOW!! Let the sleeping masses keep sleeping, we keep pushing the boundaries.

"Being recognized is the first step now let’s work for a nomination. We keep working because truly you never know who is watching," she wrote on her social platforms.

Rapper Femi One
READ: Femi One lists 3 ways King Kaka goes the extra mile for her despite busy schedule

At just 26, Femi One has carved a niche for herself in the Kenyan music scene, distinguishing her artistry with tracks that beautifully meld Swahili and Sheng, offering a rich tapestry of the Kenyan urban culture.

Her journey, from the release of her debut EP 'XXV' in 2019 to her groundbreaking album 'Greatness', showcases a relentless pursuit of musical excellence.

With 'Greatness', Femi One not only solidified her position in the industry but also ventured into exploring her gospel roots, evidencing the depth and versatility of her talent.

Alongside Femi One, Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree was also recognized by the Grammy Awards for her contributions to African Hip-Hop.

Rosa Ree, who burst onto the scene in 2016 with the defiant single "One Time," has been challenging stereotypes and breaking barriers in the male-dominated genre.

Rosa Ree
READ: Can we find the perfect Femi One song for you ? [Quiz]

Her recent single 'I’m Not Sorry' further solidifies her stance, as she unapologetically embraces her true self and refuses to conform to societal expectations.

