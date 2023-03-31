The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ndovu Kuu's 'Tetanus' & 6 other hot songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotandFresh - here is a list of 7 hot songs released this week

It's the last week of March and your favourite musicians have dropped some fresh hits for your playlist!

Here is a list of fresh music this week from artists across East Africa.

Lastii and GI Select linkup to bring you visuals for the first single off their collaboration EP 'Doba za Wagenge'

The project blends diverse global sounds from Dancehall, Afrobeat, Hip-hop, Alte & RnB while incorporating elements of Genge music, such as catchy hooks and witty storytelling delivered in Sheng (Nairobi slang).

The vibe is raw, authentic and fresh, with a nostalgic twist that appeals to people across cultures globally. Genge is Global. Enjoy!

Are you ready to experience the electrifying fusion of drill, hip-hop, and Kenyan music? Look no further than the Official Music Video of 'Tetanus' by Ndovu Kuu!

Created by Domi Shanja and featuring stunning visuals by Ivan Odie, this music video is a feast for the senses, with vibrant colors, dynamic choreography, and an unbeatable beat.

With Ndovu Kuu's signature sound and powerful lyrics, 'Tetanus' will surely get you dancing and keep you coming back for more.

Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist Ben Mavokali has released a new song, 'Pwi Pwi.'

'Pwi Pwi' is a contemporary afro-pop track that showcases the artist’s unique style and sound. The track is upbeat, and energetic and has a strong bassline and infectious chorus.

The song's lyrics talk about appreciating and celebrating the little things in life and looking for the silver lining in situations.

Kenyan heavyweight hip hop artist Khaligraph Jones 'Papa Jones' is back with a new project titled 'Wanguvu' featuring Bongo star Ali Kiba

'Wanguvu' is one of the biggest hit-making up his latest Invisible Currency Album.

Kenyan award-winning and talented dancehall recording artist, Hopekid has unleashed a new song 'Thankful,' featuring Guardian Angel.

The track is an ode to positivity and gratitude, with Hopekid and Guardian Angel singing about how they are thankful for all their blessings.

Multi Gifted rapper and talented artist Rico Gang, drops off an impressive single titled 'Bariki Mzinga'

Five Multiple award-winning musicians, Swat Matire, Odi Wa Muranga, Dj Joe Mfalme, K4 Kanali and Hypegad, known for their impressive verses, add their unique styles to the single with phenomenal features.

This is the official video for Iyanii’s new song 'Cheat On Me', which is a bonus track from his coming debut album.

It is a love song showing how modern-day relationship works. Couples are open-minded and ready to experiment with new things based on their partner’s desire to spice up their relationship and make it more interesting.

