6 uplifting Kenyan DJ Gospel mixes to start your Sunday

For those who love to start their Sundays with a dose of spiritual upliftment, gospel music provides the perfect soundtrack.

Kenyan DJs have embraced this genre, creating incredible mixes that not only inspire but also set the tone for a positive and joyful day.

Here are six uplifting gospel mixes by Kenyan DJs that will surely elevate your Sunday mornings.

DJ Grauchi - The Wake Up, Kenyan Gospel mix

It is impossible to mention the top Kenyan DJs in 2024 without having DJ Grauchi on the list.

Grauchi has become a household name thanks to his good song selection in mixes and how he can keep the crowd alive while still on the decks.

Grauchi has also become dynamic and can juggle different genres and still nail them. For gospel lovers, Grauchi's Sunday mixtape is worth going for as he blends contemporary gospel hits and timeless classics.

This mix features artists like Mercy Masika, Guardian Angel, and Eunice Njeri, offering a harmonious balance that appeals to all ages.

DJ Protege - African Gospel mix

DJ Protege's Sunday Gospel Mix is a spiritual journey that features both local and international gospel artists.

With tracks from Sinach, Tim Dakolo, and Gloria Muliro, this mix uplifts your spirit and prepares you for a day of worship and praise.

DJ Festa - Feel the flow, Glory of God

DJ Festa describes this mix as a thanksgiving mix, this mix focuses on worship songs that encourage reflection and connection with God.

Festa's seamless transitions and uplifting track selection make this mix an excellent choice to start your Sunday on a high note.

DJ Tophaz - Jammin' Flavours ElShaddai

Named after H_art the Band's hit single 'Elshaddai' this mix offers a serene oasis of worshipful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

With a curated selection of soul-stirring worship songs and intimate moments of reflection, DJ Tophaz invites listeners to connect with the divine in a profound and meaningful way.

DJ 38K - Praise & Worship Mix, Ameniweka huru

This mix begins with one of the biggest songs of 2024 so far, 'Ameniweka Huru kweli' by Papi Clever & Dorcas Ft Merci Pianist.

Despite being a newbie in the scene, DJ 38K has made a name for himself thanks to his dynamic deejaying talent and consistency.

This mix includes songs from artists like Israel Mbonyi, Eunice Njeri, and Sarah K, it is perfect for those who love live worship experiences.

DJ Ruff - Old Skool Gospel mix

For lovers of old-school gospel music, DJ Ruff has got you sorted. This mix is a dynamic and engaging collection of gospel tracks from back in the days and will surely take you way back.

Featuring artists like Rufftone, Henrie Mutuku, M.O.G and more, this mix is perfect for those who want to feel energised and motivated as they start their Sunday.