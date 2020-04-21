Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua has asked gengetone group Ethic to report to KFCB offices or the nearest police station, after they issued a public apology for releasing a song that seemingly promoted pedophilia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mutua said an apology was not enough and they have to face punishment by law as provided for in the Films and Stage Plays Act.

The KFCB boss went on to quote the provisions of the act stating that since the song has already been deleted, they should report to KFCB offices or nearest police station with their lawyers.

A seemingly angry Mutua said that this is not the first time they have done so and they should be fined the stipulated Sh100,000 and handed the five year jail term, but because of the Covid-19 situation, they will be spared the jail term as long as they stop creating that kind of music.

Present yourselves to KFCB offices or nearest police station – Ezekiel Mutua to Ethic after their public apology

“So Ethic Entertainment issued this statement late last night ostensibly apologizing for their despicable song "Soko" which obviously promoted pedophilic culture. This was after KFCB pushed Google to take down the unpalatable song on the grounds that it promoted defilement of children.

Now listen guys, an apology won't just wash. You will have to face the full force of the law as provided for in the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya:

1. Delete the offensive material - all versions of the uploads you had done.

2. Present yourself to the KFCB offices or to the nearest police station while observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines. You can be accompanied by your lawyers.

3. Pay a fine of Ksh100,000 or face a five year jail term. This applies to the singers, producers and distributors of the banned song jointly and severally.

In fact, regarding No.3 above, since you are repeat offenders, you should have faced both, but considering the COVID-19 situation, we would prefer to sort the matter under ADR as long as you commit to desist from creating such obnoxious stuff,” said Ezekiel Mutua.

Ethic issued a public apology on Monday evening following an uproar by many Kenyans on social media accusing them of promoting rape and pedophilic culture.