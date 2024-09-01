Never again – Vera Sidika reflects on failed marriage & major change during Covid

The mother of two took a walk down the memory lane, unearthing a clip of an interview she did years before getting married.

In the interview, the socialite spoke strongly, vowing never to get married in her life.

She further added that she is yet to understand what informed her change of heart that saw her settle down with Brown Mauzo in marriage, albeit briefly before parting ways.

For the socialite, it all happened during the Covid-19 pandemic when she fell in love with the singer, got married and had two lovely children before things fell apart.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

The socialite further noted that for now as well as into the future, getting married is off the table.

Without explaining her reason but rather sharing that she has been through marriage, the socialite insisted that marriage is a scam.

“This was 8years ago. Always said I never wanna get married. Don’t know what happened during COVID-19 but I’ve been there and trust me: marriage is a scam! Never again!” she wrote.

Her relationship with Mauzo came to an end in August 2023 with the couple making a mutual decision to separate.

End or relationship with Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo took to social media to update their fans on the amicable breakup writing:

"I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways. Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it's best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately".

It was the end of a blissful chapter in their lives that also came with its fair share of challenges and blessings in equal measure, including their two lovely children.

Vera Sidika's ratchet divorce party

In June this year, the socialite took breakup game to the next level with a wild and lavish divorce party to celebrate the end of her marriage to Brown Mauzo.

“Welcome to my DIVORCE PARTY!!!! 🥵💃🏼Theme; Ratchet 😂 Doing a divorce party is better than therapy…Free like a bird, let’s get this party started. Marriage is a scam you all,” Vera noted, adding that “MARRIAGE IS A SCAM 🚨”

She clarified that her position on marriage is a personal opinion and not a fact, noting that while to her marriage is a scam, it is a beautiful thing to others.

