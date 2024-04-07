Willy Paul pauses performance on stage for 'smoke session' as legends dazzle at Boom Fest

The festival lived to its billing with several stars sharing the stage and giving fans one of the best shows this year.

Expectations were high from the start with Khaligraph Jones, Wahu, Nameless, Nadia Mukami and Willy Paul on the list of performers.

Ndovu Kuu, Wakadinali, Vijana Barubaru, Sylvia Ssaru and Fathermoh all got their moments on stage and dazzled the crowd during the night of fun where cherished moments were made and memories created.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willy Paul's energy and 'smoke session'

Willy Paul is one of Kenya’s greatest performers with his energy on stage and ability to connect with the crowd on another level and Boom Fest was no different as he kept the crowd on their feet with hit after hit as the revelers sang along to his hits, dating back from the days when he was a gospel artiste to chart topping hits released in recent days.

The singer paused his performance for a ‘brief smoke session’ before proceeding to give the eager crowd more of his exhilarating performance.

The venue was filled to capacity for an evening of fun with a star-studded lineup that lived up to expectations with each performer taking it the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wahu and Nameless team up for an unforgettable experience

Music legends and power couple of Wahu and Nameless who were among the stars performing at the event were on point with their chemistry on stage as they performed hits that have come to define Kenya’s entertainment scene from the golden era to date.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two legends on the same stage was one of the key highlights of the event in which the Emcee for the night, Mwalimu Rachel and DJ Lyta played their part to give the revelers an experience that lived up to expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rap legend Khaligraph Jones dazzles

Entertainment, fun, music and drinks were served in perfects blend during the full day event that showcases visual and performing arts across board.

Award-winning rapper, Khaligraph Jones was welcomed to the stage with applause from the crowd and brought the roof down with an energetic performance.