Instagram comedian Terence Creative has responded to a fan who slammed his wife Milly Chebby over her remarks on the comedian not having access to his kids with the ex-wife.

It all started when Chebby responded to the question of whether she thinks she is the reason her husband’s ex-wife has denied him access to the kids, to which she responded saying that she doesn’t know and that it was more of moving on with life for her.

“Haki sijui it’s more of moving on,” responded Chebby.

A fan identified as Fabulously Chic then criticized Milly Chebby for addressing the matter casually, yet children are involved.

The fan added that it was insensitive of the comedian’s wife to talk about the matter like she did.

“It's more of moving on? So casually? Wow!!!Saying this and children are involved? Children that are growing? So insensitive Aki. But it's only taken lightly until you find yourself on the receiving end. Running up and up trying to get support and all,” said Fabulously Chic.

Terence Creative who saw the fan's comment decided to address the matter, stating that he has been denied access to his children for the past 6 years, for selfish reasons, and no one knows how painful that is.

He added that just because they are quiet about it doesn’t mean they are happy and okay with what is happening, and that one day the truth of the matter shall come out.

“@fabulously_chic you don’t know the pain of not having your kids for over 6 years for selfish reasons, the fact that we quiet doesn’t mean we okay, one day God shall reveal the real truth coz am tired too,” Terence Creative responded.

