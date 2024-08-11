The sports category has moved to a new website.

Best high-protein vegetarian meals for gym enthusiasts

Amos Robi

Lentils and quinoa are high-protein vegetarian options rich in fiber, iron, and magnesium

Man working out
Man working out

As more people embrace a vegetarian lifestyle, finding plant-based protein sources that support muscle growth and recovery has become essential, especially for gym enthusiasts.

This article explores the best high-protein vegetarian meals that can help you achieve your fitness goals.

Lentils and quinoa are powerhouse foods packed with protein and essential nutrients. Lentils provide around 18 grams of protein per cooked cup, while quinoa offers 8 grams per cup.

Together, they create a satisfying meal that’s rich in fiber, iron, and magnesium—key nutrients for muscle function and recovery.

Lentil stew, PHOTO RECIPE
Lentil stew, PHOTO RECIPE Veronika Palarcová

Tofu is a versatile plant-based protein that absorbs flavors well, making it a favorite among vegetarians.

A 100-gram serving of tofu contains about 8 grams of protein. It’s also a great source of calcium and iron, which are crucial for bone health and oxygen transport in the body.

Greek yoghurt is a vegetarian protein option that’s delicious and packed with probiotics, which support gut health.

A single cup of Greek yoghurt can contain up to 20 grams of protein. When combined with nuts like almonds or walnuts, which add both protein and healthy fats, you get a satisfying snack or post-workout treat.

Chickpeas are a staple in many vegetarian diets, providing around 15 grams of protein per cooked cup.

When paired with spinach, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, this dish offers a nutrient-dense meal that supports muscle recovery and overall health.

Pea-protein milk has a smooth and creamy taste.
Pea-protein milk has a smooth and creamy taste. Pea milk can have just as much protein as cow's milk, and it has a creamy texture that other nondairy options often lack. It's also typically fairly high in potassium.But whether or not you choose pea milk might have something to do with your taste buds.As registered dietitian Matthew Ruscigno wrote for Today's Dietitian, it sometimes has "a beany or grassy flavor." Business Insider USA

Edamame, or young soybeans, are a complete protein source, providing all nine essential amino acids.

One cup of edamame boasts 17 grams of protein. Combined with brown rice, which offers additional protein and fiber, this dish is a perfect post-workout meal to replenish energy and support muscle repair.

Seitan, also known as wheat gluten, is a popular meat substitute that’s incredibly high in protein, with about 25 grams per 3.5-ounce serving. It has a meaty texture that makes it an excellent option for grilling or sautéing.

Vegan Steak [Seitansociety]
Vegan Steak [Seitansociety] Pulse Nigeria
Black beans are another protein-rich legume, offering around 15 grams of protein per cooked cup.

When combined with sweet potatoes, which are rich in complex carbohydrates and vitamins, these tacos make for a well-rounded, energy-boosting meal.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

