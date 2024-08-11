Best high-protein vegetarian meals for gym enthusiasts

This article explores the best high-protein vegetarian meals that can help you achieve your fitness goals.

1. Lentil and quinoa salad

Lentils and quinoa are powerhouse foods packed with protein and essential nutrients. Lentils provide around 18 grams of protein per cooked cup, while quinoa offers 8 grams per cup.

Together, they create a satisfying meal that’s rich in fiber, iron, and magnesium—key nutrients for muscle function and recovery.

2. Tofu stir-fry

Tofu is a versatile plant-based protein that absorbs flavors well, making it a favorite among vegetarians.

A 100-gram serving of tofu contains about 8 grams of protein. It’s also a great source of calcium and iron, which are crucial for bone health and oxygen transport in the body.

3. Greek yoghurt and nut parfait

Greek yoghurt is a vegetarian protein option that’s delicious and packed with probiotics, which support gut health.

A single cup of Greek yoghurt can contain up to 20 grams of protein. When combined with nuts like almonds or walnuts, which add both protein and healthy fats, you get a satisfying snack or post-workout treat.

4. Chickpea and spinach curry

Chickpeas are a staple in many vegetarian diets, providing around 15 grams of protein per cooked cup.

When paired with spinach, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, this dish offers a nutrient-dense meal that supports muscle recovery and overall health.

5. Edamame and brown rice

Edamame, or young soybeans, are a complete protein source, providing all nine essential amino acids.

One cup of edamame boasts 17 grams of protein. Combined with brown rice, which offers additional protein and fiber, this dish is a perfect post-workout meal to replenish energy and support muscle repair.

6. Seitan and vegetable skewers

Seitan, also known as wheat gluten, is a popular meat substitute that’s incredibly high in protein, with about 25 grams per 3.5-ounce serving. It has a meaty texture that makes it an excellent option for grilling or sautéing.

7. Black beans and sweet potatoes

Black beans are another protein-rich legume, offering around 15 grams of protein per cooked cup.

When combined with sweet potatoes, which are rich in complex carbohydrates and vitamins, these tacos make for a well-rounded, energy-boosting meal.

