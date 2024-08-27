This dish, with its rich flavours and tender texture, pairs perfectly with ugali and kienyeji vegetables, making it a favourite meal for many. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to prepare this delightful dish.

Ingredients:

Sun-dried tilapia (Obambo)

Water

Salt

Onions

Tomatoes

Royco (optional)

Milk (your favourite type)

Cooking oil

Method:

Step 1: Soak the obambo

Start by boiling some water. Once boiled, soak the sun-dried tilapia (obambo) in the hot water for about 30 minutes.

This process helps to soften the fish, making it easier to clean and cook.

Sun-dried tilapia locally known as Obambla or Obambo Pulse Live Kenya

Step 2: Clean the obambo

After soaking, carefully wash the obambo to remove any remaining scales. This step is crucial as it ensures that your fish is clean and ready for cooking.

Step 3: Boil the obambo

Place the cleaned obambo in a sufuria (cooking pot) and add salt. Boil the fish for two hours. The long boiling time ensures that the obambo becomes tender and infuses with the salt for a rich taste.

Step 4: Prepare the sauce

In a separate sufuria, heat some cooking oil and fry the onions until they turn golden brown. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they form a thick sauce.

Sun-dried tilapia locally known as Obambla or Obambo Pulse Live Kenya

Step 5: Add the boiled obambo

Once your sauce is ready, gently add the boiled obambo to the sufuria. Be careful not to stir the fish, as obambo is delicate and can easily break apart.

Step 6: Add milk and simmer

Pour a little of your favourite milk into the sufuria, allowing it to mix with the sauce and the fish. Let the mixture simmer for about 10 minutes. The milk adds a creamy texture and enhances the overall flavour of the dish.

Sun-dried tilapia locally known as Obambla or Obambo Pulse Live Kenya

Step 7: Serve and enjoy

Your obambo is now ready to serve! Enjoy it with a side of ugali and kienyeji vegetables for a wholesome and satisfying meal.