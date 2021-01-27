Breakfast can be one of the most exciting meals of the day or the most boring meal of the day and it all depends on your willingness to experiment.

Pulse Live brings you, the crispy, yummy and unforgettable hash browns which are guaranteed to make your breakfast a blast!

With three simple ingredients, these hash browns are so easy to make, they could easily become you're new breakfast treat.

Recipe With a Pulse Live Twist: Turn breakfast to a feast with these yummy Pulse Hash Browns

The Pulse Live twist to crispy Hash Browns

The trick to getting crispy (as opposed to soggy) hash browns lies in the very first step of the process. Drying out the grated potato shreds.

Ensure that you use paper towels to completely dry out the grated potatoes, you can leave them out on a table where the air circulates well for ten minutes to help with the drying out.

DO NOT use serviettes or tissue for this step. You could alternatively use a clean, dry, dish cloth for this step.

What you will need

3-5 large peeled Irish potatoes

2 eggs

1/2 cup wheat flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Black pepper

1 tablespoon Spanish paprika

Spices according to your preference

Cooking oil for shallow frying

Method

With the medium-sized holes of your grater, shred all the potatoes into a large bowl.

Using some paper towels, soak up all the moisture from the potato shreds and drain them into a sink. Ensure your potato shreds are completely dry.

In the large bowl, mix in the grated potatoes, the wheat flour, salt, black pepper, paprika and any other spices you enjoy.

Add in the eggs and mix until all the ingredients are incorporated.

Scoop out equal portions of the mixture into your hand and roll into equal-sized balls. Set aside.

Ensure the hash brown patties are as thick and shaped as a hamburger patty would be so that they cook through.

Heat up a wide skillet (cooking pan) and pour a bit of oil for shallow frying.

Space out the hash brown patties in the pan and cook until golden brown on each side.

Serve with some coleslaw, ketchup/tomato sauce or mustard as you prefer.

Enjoy!

*This recipe was prepared by Ms Carol Maina, Social Media Manager at Pulse Live Kenya.