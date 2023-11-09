The sports category has moved to a new website.

Natalie Tewa, Ciru Muriuki & other celebrities who got engaged in 2023

Denis Mwangi

Love has been in the air, as several celebrity couples took a leap towards forever in the year 2023.

A collage of Ciru Muriuki, Lynne Njihia, Natalie Tewa and Charles Ouda
From dazzling engagement rings to heartwarming social media announcements, these celebrity love stories captured the attention and admiration of their fans.

These love stories bring an extra layer of sparkle to the tapestry of Kenya's cultural and entertainment landscape.

Let's explore the captivating moments that unfolded as these celebrities exchanged vows of love and commitment against the backdrop of Kenya's rich and diverse beauty.

Comedian Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne got engaged on February 14, 2023, as announced by Lynne on her Instagram account.

Lynne is a 21-year-old model who started doing influencer work at the age of 19.

Eric Omondi & girlfriend Lynne during their baby's gender reveal party on July 22
Former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki announced her engagement to actor Charles Ouda on her Instagram page on September 16

The couple has also started a podcast called 'The Undiscovered Podcast' which explores art, culture, and music while engaging in meaningful conversations about life.

Ciru Muriuki and Charles Ouda
Charles Ouda is a well-known actor, film director, scriptwriter, and events manager who has won several prestigious awards.

YouTuber Carolina Carlz got engaged to her long-time Canadian boyfriend during her vacation in Canada in January.

She said yes to his proposal in the Light House Park in Vancouver, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Media Personality Carolina Carlz
Carolina expressed her joy in the journey her relationship had taken and noted that relationships are different and couples can curate theirs as they wish.

She is anticipating two weddings, one in Canada and another in Kenya.

Oliver Mathenge, the NTV Managing Editor in charge of Audiences and Engagement, recently proposed to his girlfriend during a safari getaway at Tsavo National Park in June.

Mathenge expressed his joy and gratitude as he broke the news of their engagement.

NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park
The journalist and his fiancée, whose name is withheld for privacy, had travelled for a safari where he popped the question and she gave a resounding Yes!

Content creator Natalie Tewa got engaged to her Amsterdam-based lover, Francis Mbugua Mugane, on February 11, 2023, in Nairobi.

Mbugua proposed to Tewa with a glittering diamond ring during a date with friends, and Tewa accepted the proposal.

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover Francis Mbugua Mugane
The couple had been dating for a while and had kept their relationship under wraps until the engagement. Mbugua is also a content creator based in Amsterdam

Citizen TV's investigative reporter, Hassan Mugambi, officially engaged businesswoman Mwanaidy Shishi in May 2023.

The engagement was made public when Mwanaidy shared a video on social media displaying her engagement ring.

The couple later held their wedding ceremony in June.

Unknown to many, Mwanaidy is an entrepreneur, and she owns Swahili restaurants that have attracted top artists like Eddy Kenzo to enjoy the Swahili delicacies.

Mwanaidy Shishi and her husband Hassan Mugambi
