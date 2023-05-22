The sports category has moved to a new website.

3 proposal tips that men should copy from Njugush

Fabian Simiyu

Njugush says Wakavinye exerted pressure on him to propose, and he opened up about how things unfolded during that time

Comedian Njugush and his wife Wakavinye
Comedian Njugush and his wife Wakavinye

In an interview with TV47, comedian Blessed Njugush shared that his wife, Celestine Ndinda, also known as Wakavinye, had encouraged him to propose during a time when he was facing financial difficulties.

Wakavinye would frequently send Njugush links containing proposal ideas and tips. However, given his financial situation, Njugush found these suggestions to be unrealistic and unattainable.

Nevertheless, Njugush revealed how he managed to overcome the challenge and suggested that men who are planning to propose can consider implementing some of these ideas when they feel financially prepared to take that significant step.

Njugush
Njugush Pulse Live Kenya
First of all, as a man, it is important to be open with your girlfriend and share everything, especially when it comes to your finances.

Njugush showed his authenticity with Wakavinye during the show, and some of their photos were aired, clearly depicting his financial struggles at that time, despite being deeply in love.

When it came to proposing, Wakavinye provided Njugush with simple and affordable ideas and suggested suitable places for their special moment, showing her understanding of the comedian's background.

Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye'
Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' Pulse Live Kenya

However, even though the ideas given were simple, they still required financial resources that Njugush did not have at that time.

When you're in a relationship and planning to propose, it's important to be unpredictable and avoid offering things that could lead to financial difficulties.

If your girlfriend is already aware of your financial situation, it would be unwise to buy a diamond or gold ring that you can't afford.

According to Njugush, why purchase a fake gold ring when you know there are machines available to determine its authenticity?

Njugush during an interview at Nation FM
Njugush during an interview at Nation FM Njugush during an interview at Nation FM Pulse Live Kenya

Njugush mentioned that he opted for a simple ring, highlighting that it is difficult to determine its actual price since it appears ordinary.

When it comes to proposing as a man, it is important to consider what you can afford, especially when it comes to the engagement ring and the cost of the wedding.

When it came to the ring, Njugush didn't have to search far as he found one along Luthuli Avenue in the CBD. As a man, it is important to consider both the source and price of the ring.

Proposing often goes hand in hand with wedding plans, and it's crucial to have your budget in mind because there's a high likelihood that you will discuss it once she accepts your proposal.

Njugush and Wakavinye
Njugush and Wakavinye Pulse Live Kenya

Njugush humorously mentioned that a wedding at the church he attends could cost someone up to Sh50K, which includes tents, seats, and the choir.

Unlike many weddings that often have a budget of over Sh1 million, Njugush's wedding cost less than Sh400K.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

