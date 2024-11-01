The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

I made mistake giving birth to Africanah before marriage - Amber Ray

Lynet Okumu

Businesswoman Amber Ray reflects on her decision to have a second child, Africanah Rapudo before marriage.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray
  • Amber Ray reflects on frustration with prolonged engagement.
  • Kennedy Rapudo proposed twice, but their wedding plans remain on hold.
  • As 2024 draws to a close, the question remains whether Kennedy Rapudo will take action to move forward with their marriage.

Socialite Amber Ray has set the internet abuzz with her recent declaration regarding her engagement to businessman Kennedy Rapudo.

With the year soon coming to a close, Amber has voiced her frustration over a prolonged engagement, hinting that she might remove her engagement ring if Rapudo does not make their union official by the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy Rapudo proposed to Amber Ray in November 2022 in a memorable scene during a vacation in Dubai.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amber Ray's comment on cheating leaves fans questioning relationship with Rapudo

The setting was ideal, complete with a scenic backdrop and an intimate dinner, where Rapudo went down on one knee to ask for Amber’s hand in marriage. The socialite, known for her vivacious personality, was left both shy and speechless, eventually accepting the ring.

In 2023, Rapudo made another proposal, this time during Amber’s baby shower, presenting her with a sparkling diamond ring. Once again, Amber said 'yes', sealing their commitment for a second time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet despite these romantic gestures, their wedding plans remain on hold, leaving Amber longing for the day when her engagement ring will be replaced with a wedding band.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

In a recent episode of their reality show 'Nai-Rich', Amber revealed her growing frustration over the wait for an official marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, two years after the first proposal, Amber openly stated that if the year ends without a wedding, she plans to take off her engagement ring as a symbolic gesture.

She reflected on her decision to have her second child, Africanah, outside of marriage, saying she doesn’t want to have a third child before becoming a married woman.

"If this year ends before we are officially married, I'll remove the ring. It has been two years, and I am the only one walking with a ring; he does not have one. Unajua makosa ilitendeka nikazaa Afriacanah kama sijaolewa lakini sahizi kuzaa tena third norn bila kuolewa? Haiwezi!" she shared.

Amber Ray and her fiancé and baby daddy Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and her fiancé and baby daddy Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kennedy Rapudo comes clean about source of wealth after wash wash allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent conversation, Rapudo suggested that Amber leave her nighttime club gigs to spend more time at home.

As a socialite and influencer, Amber has frequently been engaged in high-energy gigs and events that extend late into the night.

Understanding the importance of stability for their family, Rapudo even offered to cover Amber’s earnings from her club gigs if she chose to stop.

However, Amber did not take Rapudo’s suggestion lightly. She saw it as a compromise on her independence and self-worth, expressing concerns over relinquishing a career she has built for herself.

Amber Ray with Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray with Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

As 2024 draws to a close, the clock is ticking for Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo. It remains to be seen whether Rapudo will take action to move forward with their marriage, as many fans hope.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I made mistake giving birth to Africanah before marriage - Amber Ray

I made mistake giving birth to Africanah before marriage - Amber Ray

Diwali 2024: 30+ thoughtful wishes, quotes to share this festival of lights

Diwali 2024: 30+ thoughtful wishes, quotes to share this festival of lights

63% of Kenyan women won’t spend a dime on their men's birthdays, here is why

63% of Kenyan women won’t spend a dime on their men's birthdays, here is why

What’s behind Halloween? Discover its origins, global significance

What’s behind Halloween? Discover its origins, global significance

Facts about Diwali, why it's not yet a national holiday in Kenya

Facts about Diwali, why it's not yet a national holiday in Kenya

Halloween in Nairobi: 9 venues marking the unofficial holiday

Halloween in Nairobi: 9 venues marking the unofficial holiday

5 hacks that will help you earn big, rule every room

5 hacks that will help you earn big, rule every room

Mammito steps into motherhood with style as she awaits Shiquo's Sh5 baby deals

Mammito steps into motherhood with style as she awaits Shiquo's Sh5 baby deals

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy

Mama Jimmy’s advice to couples after hubby gifts her pink ring on their anniversary

Mammito announces pregnancy

Mammito steps into motherhood with style as she awaits Shiquo's Sh5 baby deals