I made mistake giving birth to Africanah before marriage - Amber Ray

Socialite Amber Ray has set the internet abuzz with her recent declaration regarding her engagement to businessman Kennedy Rapudo.

With the year soon coming to a close, Amber has voiced her frustration over a prolonged engagement, hinting that she might remove her engagement ring if Rapudo does not make their union official by the end of the year.

Romantic proposal in Dubai

Kennedy Rapudo proposed to Amber Ray in November 2022 in a memorable scene during a vacation in Dubai.

The setting was ideal, complete with a scenic backdrop and an intimate dinner, where Rapudo went down on one knee to ask for Amber’s hand in marriage. The socialite, known for her vivacious personality, was left both shy and speechless, eventually accepting the ring.

In 2023, Rapudo made another proposal, this time during Amber’s baby shower, presenting her with a sparkling diamond ring. Once again, Amber said 'yes', sealing their commitment for a second time.

Yet despite these romantic gestures, their wedding plans remain on hold, leaving Amber longing for the day when her engagement ring will be replaced with a wedding band.

Amber Ray's frustrations

In a recent episode of their reality show 'Nai-Rich', Amber revealed her growing frustration over the wait for an official marriage.

Now, two years after the first proposal, Amber openly stated that if the year ends without a wedding, she plans to take off her engagement ring as a symbolic gesture.

She reflected on her decision to have her second child, Africanah, outside of marriage, saying she doesn’t want to have a third child before becoming a married woman.

"If this year ends before we are officially married, I'll remove the ring. It has been two years, and I am the only one walking with a ring; he does not have one. Unajua makosa ilitendeka nikazaa Afriacanah kama sijaolewa lakini sahizi kuzaa tena third norn bila kuolewa? Haiwezi!" she shared.

In a recent conversation, Rapudo suggested that Amber leave her nighttime club gigs to spend more time at home.

As a socialite and influencer, Amber has frequently been engaged in high-energy gigs and events that extend late into the night.

Understanding the importance of stability for their family, Rapudo even offered to cover Amber’s earnings from her club gigs if she chose to stop.

However, Amber did not take Rapudo’s suggestion lightly. She saw it as a compromise on her independence and self-worth, expressing concerns over relinquishing a career she has built for herself.

Will Rapudo marry Amber Ray?