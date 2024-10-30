The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Mammito steps into motherhood with style as she awaits Shiquo's Sh5 baby deals

Lynet Okumu

"Nilipatana na papito tukatengeneza kababito" - Comedian Mammito Eunice announces pregnancy after a year of celibacy.

Mammito announces pregnancy
Mammito announces pregnancy
  • Kenyan comedian Mammito Eunice announces pregnancy after celibacy journey.
  • Mammito shared her celibacy journey and then surprised fans with a pregnancy announcement.
  • Fans expressed a mix of congratulations and skepticism about the pregnancy announcement.

Kenyan comedian Mammito Eunice has surprised her fans this week with a double revelation. The popular entertainer announced she is pregnant, just a day after sharing her celibacy journey.

Through a series of Instagram posts, Mammito shared the details of her new chapter, sparking a mix of congratulations and curiosity among her fans.

On October 29, Mammito revealed that she had chosen celibacy as a way to find balance and inner peace following their split.

Comedian Mammito Eunice
Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

She wrote to her fans: "I have been celibate this year, and that has really centred me. Being able to connect with my higher self is such a beautiful journey." Her statement captured her introspective side, resonating with fans who applauded her decision to focus on self-growth and healing.

Mammito explained that celibacy had helped her connect with her higher self, a journey she described as beautiful.

Just hours after discussing her celibacy journey, she shared a video announcing her pregnancy, catching her fans by surprise.

Mammito announces pregnancy
Mammito announces pregnancy Mammito announces pregnancy Pulse Live Kenya

While some congratulated her wholeheartedly, others expressed skepticism, wondering if her previous statements about celibacy might have been a joke.

"Mimi Mammito, nilipatana na Papito tukatengeneza kababito...Pregnancy is a blessing," she said.

The comedian took to Instagram Stories, posting several humorous videos and updates. In one video, she joked, “Me after disappearing for months,” poking fun at her tendency to stay private about her personal life.

In another post, she added a humorous caption, “Daddy fertilised my egg."

Her posts created a stir on social media, with some fans wondering if the pregnancy announcement was genuine, given her recent comments on celibacy.

She continued to share humorous updates with her followers, including one in which she tagged fellow content creator and businesswoman Shiquo, jokingly stating that she was waiting for her to post baby clothes for as low as five shillings.

After sharing the news, Mammito posted a message of gratitude to her fans for their warm responses. In her post, she thanked her followers, saying,Thank you for the congratulations, grateful for the new journey.”

Her announcements about celibacy and pregnancy quickly became the talk of social media, drawing reactions from fans and followers alike.

Some fans noted the irony of her celibacy statement followed so quickly by a pregnancy announcement, while others were simply happy to see her embracing a new stage in life.

In typical Mammito fashion, she balanced the public curiosity with light-hearted humour and gratitude.

Comedian Mammito Eunice
Comedian Mammito Eunice Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

She had previously been romantically linked with fellow comedian Eddie Butita, though the two has never openly discussed their breakup.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

