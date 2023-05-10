Eddie Butita explains why he is taking his time in the dating world

Butita shared that he was not feeling pressured to enter a new relationship and was taking the time to assess those who expressed interest in him to determine whether they meet his demands.

"I have been single, I however, have lots of requests and interests but we are taking time to see whether they meet my demands because we are looking at a lot of things," Butita said without going into details.

Addressing the speculations surrounding his relationship with travel content creator Sadia Said, Butita made it clear that they were nothing more than friends.

Comedian Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

The clarification came after a video surfaced online, showing Sadia spending time with a man whom some believed to be her boyfriend.

"Yes, that was Sadia spending time with her boyfriend. I have never been in a relationship with her. Whatever was being said was created by the internet. We are just business partners. It's just that when people see us together, they assume we are dating, which is okay, and we don't bother to respond," Butita firmly stated.

The rumours about their romantic involvement escalated when they were frequently spotted together during their collaborative work in the content creation space.

During Akothee's wedding, the two caused a buzz after they landed in a chopper. However, Butita emphasized that their connection was purely professional.

When asked about moving on from his past relationship with Mammito Eunice, Butita mentioned that they both had chosen to focus on their personal matters.

Comedian Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed his support for Mammito's endeavours and humorously speculated about her current marital status saying she could even be married.

"She is doing her things, living her life, and is probably even married now, we don't know," he stated.

Mammito Eunice recently stated that she will never date a man from Nairobi saying that Nairobi men are always in constant search of new partners even when in other relationships.

"I'm single but men in Nairobi weuh mimi I have ogad mikono. I'm like no, nada, aha ah, no character development nah.

"You know men in Nairobi every day is like you are auditioning to see if it's you, women out here do things, you do things for him, you are there cooking chapati, ndengu let talk about this," Mammito said.

Pulse Live Kenya

