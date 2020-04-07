One person has died as the police dispersed traders from a market in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Reports reaching Pulselive.co.ke indicate that the police used teargas to send away the traders after they allegedly failed to adhere to measures set aside to stop the spread of deadly Novel Coronavirus.

The death of one individual comes a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to Kenyans for the excessive use of force by the police, on the first day of the government imposed curfew, to stop the spread of Coronavirus

Kenyans had taken to social media to lament the way in which the police had conducted themselves leading to the loss of three lives in different parts of the country.

A victim of Police Brutality

13 year-old Yasin Muitel was hit by a bullet in the stomach while on the balcony of their home in Kiamaiko estate, Nairobi during the curfew.

Two other cases of death from police brutality were recorded, one in Mombasa where a 26-year old boda-boda rider Hamisi Juma Kambiliwa died after being beaten by police after taking a pregnant woman to hospital.

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Ramadhan Juma who hails from Kakamega County was reported dead, with allegations that he was assaulted by police officers who were implementing the curfew.