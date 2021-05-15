BBI Secretariat to appeal court ruling

The Secretariat will on Monday head to the Court of Appeal to contest the ruling.

In a press conference on Friday, BBI Joint secretaries Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed and Dagoretti MP Denis Waweru claimed that the court’s judgment was ‘judicial activism’.

The team claimed that the five Judge bench of the High Court made very personalized attacks against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We will fight to the very end for that Bill to be realized,” came the secretaries' statements, saying they were setting up a legal team to fight the court ruling.

Junet claimed that politicians who have been happy about the court's ruling are ‘ignoring the fact that 4 million Kenyans signed the BBI Amendment Bill.

In a tweet, Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu said, “The High court ruling on BBI reeks of deliberate judicial red tape in the way of solving age old inequalities and historical injustices.”

The court had on Thursday declared BBI an unconstitutional venture.