Kalembe’s family clashes with Wiper officials in funeral arrangements

Wiper party MCAs have attempted to take charge of the event, requesting that his casket be wrapped in the party’s flag and have another hoisted during the burial.

Kalembe’s family, led by his widow Magdalene, has opposed the plans citing that it would reduce the solemn ceremony into a political affair.

“Kalembe Ndile was a member of Wiper. The party should take control of the funeral arrangements,” Lower Eastern Wiper Party coordinator Mr Dee Kivuva said.

This comes even as the family requests politicians led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to help meet the Sh8 million funeral budget.

Among the funeral expenses is a Sh1.5 million bill owed to Nairobi Hospital and Sh680,000 owed to Lee Funeral Home.

The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday June 9 in Nairobi to help meet the costs in the funeral budget.

On Tuesday June 8, the family held a funeral service at St Veronica Catholic Church in Syokimau but no notable politician attended.

In his last days, the former Kibwezi MP decried that his friends in politics had abandoned him.

In a message to Ukambani based reporters, he said the journalists were the only ones who visited him when he was sick.

“Thanks for your support. You Machakos media team played key roles in my life. You visited me while I was sick. Remain focused and united,” Kalembe told Cornelius Kimbui, a journalist.

He will be laid to rest on June 11 at his Mbui Nzau home in Makueni County.

Ndile has been eulogized as a fearless rights activist by several Makueni leaders.

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Kalembe, 57, as a witty, determined, and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.