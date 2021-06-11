Kenyans given ultimatum to comment on bill allowing Govt restriction on certain websites

The Bill was read for the first time before the National Assembly earlier this year and had been proposed by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale.

The proposed Bill, known as the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2020, seeks to prohibit downloading, distributing, transmitting, disseminating and circulating pornographic content.

The Bill further proposes that the Computer and Cyber Crimes Coordination Committee can render certain websites inaccessible from Kenya and seek to have them blocked.

Additionally, the proposed Bill seeks to criminalize spreading of information the government deems ‘terrorist’ in nature hence giving the State more control over online content.

“A person who publishes or transmits electronic messages that is likely to cause other persons to join or participate in terrorist activities, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to afine not exceeding twenty million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty five years or to both,” reads a section of the Bill.

There will be heavy fines attracting the violation of the bill which can go up to 20 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 25 years, or both.

Kenyans who wish to submit their remarks are invited to do so via email to clerk@parliament.go.ke by Friday 18th June 2021.

